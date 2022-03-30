What to do in Waterloo this April

Classes are wrapping up, days are longer, the weather is (hopefully) getting warmer and COVID restrictions are lifting — it’s a great time to get out into the community and have some fun!

You can attend concerts at Centre in the Square and Maxwell’s, a comedy show at Rusty Nail or check out a variety of other events happening in the Kitchener-Waterloo area this April.

Dawg’s Got Talent

Short Finger Brewing Co., 20 Hurst Ave., Kitchener, ON N2G 2Z7

Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Presented by the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth, in partnership with Dog Friendly KW and Short Finger Brewing Co., this dog talent show is a great opportunity to have a beer, see some talented pups and support the Humane Society. Spectator tickets are $11.62 on Eventbrite. Moreover, if you have a talented dog who would like to participate, there are 20 spots available for you to enter your dog in the show. The participation fee is $20 per dog.

Wicked Problems: The Ethics of Action for Peace, Rights, and Justice Book Talk

Online

Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

This book launch, presented by Carter School Lemkin Genocide Prevention Program and The Center for Peacemaking Practice, is described as “a panel of the books’ [Wicked Problems] contributors discuss[ing] the trade-offs, dilemmas, and compromises they encounter in their daily work as conflict resolution practitioners, peacebuilders, advocates, organizers, and activists.” The event is co-sponsored by the Peace and Conflict Studies Program at Conrad Grebel University College and will feature UW’s own Reina Neufeldt, Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies and other experts in the field. The event is free to attend, and you can register on Eventbrite.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Singalong at the Apollo Cinema

Apollo Cinema, 141 Ontario St. N, Kitchener, ON N2H 4Y5

April 14, 7 p.m.

This sing-along showing of the 1973 film Jesus Christ Superstar gives fans of the film and the original musical a chance to belt out their favourite lyrics (which will be subtitled on-screen) with a crowd of fellow fans. Directed by Norman Jewison and based on the musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the film recounts the last days of Jesus Christ — set to a catchy rock score. Tickets are $10.60 and can be purchased on the Apollo Cinema website.