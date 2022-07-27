What to do in Waterloo this August 

Whether you will be studying all month or you only have one final exam and are facing a long, well-deserved break, this August is the perfect time to take a day to relax. Napping and bar-hopping may be your go-to free-time activities, but if you’re looking to vary your routine, the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo are offering plenty to do this coming month:

Movies at the Market

Kitchener Market

300 King St E, Kitchener, ON

Thursdays in August, 6–10:30 p.m.

Many are familiar with the weekly farmer’s market hosted by Kitchener Market, but fresh produce is not all the market will be offering this August. Sponsored by Apollo Cinema, Kitchener Market will be showing a popular film in the covered parking area near Eby Street (unless otherwise stated) every Thursday this month. Moreover, these events will also host a street food market with local food vendors, a full bar, and various artisan vendors. The films will be as follows:

The featured food and artisan vendors will vary every week, but will include The Pulao Gals, ROW Ice Cream, The Grazing Table, Phaedra Handmade, Kbonita Jewelry, Trevor Clare Art, and Mizzy Designs. The specific vendors for each date can be found on the event website. The event is free to attend and does not require pre-registration.

Pussy Whipped Wednesdays! Rock n Roll takeover at the Jazz Room!

The Jazz Room

59 King Street North, Waterloo, ON

Saturday Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Vixens and Tease, this show promises to feature burlesque, drag, and debauchery. Normally operating out of the Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, Pussy Whipped Wednesdays are a burlesque performance group described as “the LEGENDARY crew from Toronto’s trashiest rock n roll parties.” The show will feature the talents of Annie Moore, Daffi, Dolly Berlin, El Toro, Lucy Sphincter, Optimal Tease, and Tanya Cheex, the fire tassel queen. Melody Bijou and Rinna Malone will be the featured drag performers, and the show will be hosted by “local ghost” Rando. Tickets are $25 in advance on Eventbrite and $30 at the door. Tickets are guaranteed seating, but it will be first come, first serve for tables.

Ragnarok 2.0

DoubleTree By Hilton Kitchener

30 Fairway Road South, Kitchener, ON

Aug. 20, 8 a.m. – Aug. 21, 6 p.m.

If you are a game enthusiast, this is the perfect event for you. Featuring board games, RPGs, tabletop games, miniatures, and card games, as well as a whole host of vendors, this gaming convention is the perfect place to play, shop, and meet other gamers. You can sign up for individual slots for games run by a GM, or you can check out the “play to win” library, the Ragnarok lending library, and the open gaming space to play independently. Attending vendors will include Civilian Printing, Dan the Dice Guy, Oak Forge Woodworking, and Artisan Maille. Ragnarok uses an entry badge system, in which you purchase a badge to enter the convention and game tickets for individual games. Game tickets are free — you just need to register. Badges for the whole weekend are $27, while tickets for individual days are $15. Kids 12 and under can attend for free. Badges and tickets are available online or at the door for $5 extra.