What to do in waterloo this January

With the return to Step Two of the province’s reopening plan, getting out of the house or even just breaking up the winter monotony this month is a difficult task — however, it is not impossible. Luckily, between outdoor and online activities, there are still a few events occurring this January that you can attend.

Free Ice Skating in Waterloo Public Square

Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St S, Waterloo

Daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

An annual staple, the skating rink in Uptown Waterloo is still open to all for the Winter. Though the rink can be closed due to poor weather and capacity is limited to 10 people, it is a lovely way to spend a clear winter afternoon.

If you do not own skates, McPhail’s Cycle and Sport, located at 98 King Street North, offers rentals and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

As an added treat, Uptown Tunes has created a special Skating Mix for you to listen to on the ice. It features local artists and is available through QR codes throughout Waterloo Public Square.

PJ-Friendly Writing Groups

Jan. 10 – March 30

Mondays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hosted by UW’s Writing and Communication Centre, these groups are low-stakes and no-obligation ways to meet other students, brainstorm ideas for assignments, write and celebrate your writing accomplishments. Weekly writing sessions are facilitated by peer tutors on Microsoft Teams, along with check-ins throughout the week to provide motivation and resources. These meetings are an excellent opportunity to give and receive academic support as we navigate another month of online school.

How Cities Fail Women – Building Equitable Cities Speaker Series

Monday, Jan. 31, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by the City of Kitchener, in partnership with Feminist Shift, YWCA Cambridge and YW Kitchener Waterloo, this virtual webinar features Leslie Kern, the author of Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World. “How Cities Fail Women” discusses how city planning has long failed to acknowledge gender differences in the ways people live in and use urban environments. The webinar will also “address best and emerging innovative practices for improving safety from gender-based violence in our cities.” The webinar is the first in a “Building Equitable Cities Speaker Series,” which will continue throughout 2022. Pre-registration for the Zoom call is required and can be found on the City of Kitchener website.

The Great Winterloo Race

Waterloo Public Library – Main Library

35 Albert Street, ON, N2L 5E2

Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of Waterloo’s overall Winterloo celebration, the Waterloo Public Library is hosting a scavenger hunt for all ages. Beginning at the Main Library, participants will find clues and riddles all around Uptown in a fun, Wintery, outdoor romp. Registration opened on Jan. 10. All registrants will receive an email detailing the COVID-19 safety procedures for the event.