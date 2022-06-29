What to do in Waterloo this July 

Between Canada Day, beautiful weather, and the realization that both the summer and the year are halfway over, July is a great time to take a break from studying and live a little. Whether you trek up to a family cottage, swim in a lake, or sip drinks on a patio, take some time this July to enjoy life. Luckily, if leisurely sitting in the sun isn’t your speed and you’re more event-oriented, there is plenty to do in Waterloo this coming month:

Spring 2022 Social Impact Showcase

St. Paul’s University College

190 Westmount Rd N., Waterloo, ON

July 14, 4–5:30 p.m.

GreenHouse, UW’s social impact incubator working out of St. Paul’s University College, hosts its Social Impact Showcase each term. This event is designed to exhibit and celebrate the work of current Greenhouse Students. Funds will also be awarded from the Social Impact Fund for certain student-led ventures during the event. Previous winners from the Winter 2022 term include Pluriversity, an “online leadership program that empowers Indian Indigenous youth to be climate justice leaders,” and ConnectMe, which “connects newcomers in Canada who are struggling with migration dilemmas with a diverse range of coaches of the same cultural background.”

At the event, you will hear pitches for a wide variety of social-impact focused ventures and vote for your favourite pitch. The winner will receive the People’s Choice Award and $1,000. The event is free to attend, but you must register for it on EventBrite.

Lost in Japan & Excuse Me. at Maxwell’s

Maxwell’s Concerts & Events, 35 University Ave E., Waterloo, ON

July 15, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Cat’s Cove Media, an artist development and live event company, this concert features local indie-pop band Lost in Japan, who are best known for their songs “Red Line” and “Lonely” and are currently introducing their new single “Before the Blink,” as well as five-piece indie-alternative band Excuse Me, who recently released songs “Heavyweight” and “The Miser.” Joining them will be other local bands King Park, No Service, and Living Room for Small. The event is 19+ and tickets will not be sold at the door — advanced tickets only. General admission is $24.97 and can be purchased on the Cats Cove Media website.

Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show

Victoria Park, 32 Dill St, Kitchener, ON

July 15–17, Friday and Saturday 12–10 p.m.; Sunday 12–6 p.m.

This annual community event offers a wide selection of barbecued ribs and chicken, as well as Ontario craft-brewed beer. Participating breweries include Bangarang, Four Fathers Brewing Co., Niagara Cider Company, and Waterloo Brewing Company. While you eat, you can also enjoy entertainment from participating bands The Lonely Hearts, Poverty’s Arse, The Hot Karl’s, The Test Icicles, 78 North, and The Killin Time Band. The band performance schedule can be found on the festival website. Kids are also welcome at the festival and can enjoy the GoGo squeeZ Kids Fun Zone, organized by Grand River Inflatables, which will provide inflatable activities, games, and food. Note, however, that people under the age of 19 must be accompanied by someone 19+.



Admission to the festival is free, but donations to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region are appreciated and accepted at the gate. Tickets for the Kids Fun Zone can be purchased on-site at the festival.