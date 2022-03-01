What to do in Waterloo This March

Whether you are new to Waterloo or have been living here long-term, being back on campus for the past month has been an adjustment. Now that you are settled in, though, it’s time to get out and have some fun. This month, thanks to lifted restrictions, you have a lot of options. You can go out to a show in town or you can stay in and listen to interesting discussions — there’s something for everyone.

Clash of Houses

Bobby O’Brien’s, 125 King St. W., Kitchener, Ont.

Monday, March 7, 8 p.m. to March 8, 12 p.m.

Presented by Make it Revaine Productions, this annual drag battle will pit four KW drag houses against each other for the title of “Head of Houses 2022.” The Legion of Revaine, House of Quartz, House of Kameleon and House of Angel/Pierce will engage in head-to-head battles in comedy, up-tempo and ballad performances, and you can watch from the sidelines as they throw down. Admission is $10 and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

​​Bechtel Lecture | On Dwelling: Shelters in Place and Time

Online

Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m. EDT

This year’s virtual Bechtel Lecturer is a fantasy author and professor Sofia Samatar. She teaches African literature, Arabic literature and speculative fiction at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Her memoir, The White Mosque, comes out in October 2022. According to the information page for the event, “this virtual lecture considers what it means to shelter in place, not just in terms of emergency management, but as a deliberate practice with ethical and ecological effects.” In the course of the lecture, Samatar will explore the questions: “What do poets, walkers, and weather observers teach us about the value of dwelling in place? What does shelter look like for those who are forced to leave their homes? And when prevented from staying in place, how can a person dwell? Is it possible to shelter in time?” The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Be Resilient. Be Healthy. | Women’s Health Panel

Online

Thursday, March 10, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EDT

Hosted in celebration of International Women’s Day, this workshop will focus on “strategies for managing stress, burnout and improving your mental and physical health,” specifically with regard to women’s health. The panel of speakers includes Dean Lili Liu, dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Waterloo and a professor in the School of Public Health & Health Systems; Dr. Whitney Baxter, a naturopathic doctor based in Victoria, B.C., who values a holistic approach to healthcare that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional health of patients; and Surabhi Veitch, the owner of The Passionate Physio, physiotherapist and Pregnancy & Postpartum Fitness Coach. As the event website states, “From day to day, you might fill the role of a student, parent, caregiver or one of many other roles. Regardless of the one (or many!) you play, we all face the challenge of keeping well.” The event is free to attend; you can register on the event website.

Pinch Cabaret #4

Button Factory Arts, 25 Regina St. S., Waterloo, Ont.

Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by storyteller and international performing artist Ben Gorodetsky, this variety show will include performances in dance, comedy, music, burlesque, literature and puppetry. The show features the talents of: Kez Vicrio-Robinson – a comedy performer from Kitchener, whose art centres on queer and trans narratives; Johnny Wideman – a playwright, short storyist and dramaturg; and Abbey Richens – a dancer focused on “improvisation, choreography and movement that feels good.” Doors open at 7:45 p.m. for the show at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $5, $10 or $20, based on what you can pay and are available on Eventbrite. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Mustard

Theatre of the Arts, Modern Languages Building, University of Waterloo, 200 University Ave. W., Waterloo, Ont.

March 23–26, 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the UW Theatre and Performance Program, Mustard is a tragicomedy from award-winning Canadian playwright Kat Sandler and directed by multi-disciplinary Ontario theatre artists and UW guest director Liza Balkan. Following a mother and daughter, as well as the daughter’s imaginary friend who has stuck around just a bit too long, the play navigates the serious issues of “divorce, alcoholism, suicide, mental health, teen pregnancy and growing up” with a funny and magical touch. In addition to the play, audience members are also invited to experience both an installation, located in the theatre, and a thematic display, located in the theatre gallery, to further immerse themselves in Mustard’s world. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance to give audience members time to explore. Tickets are $15 for general audiences and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance if you call the box office at 519-888-4908