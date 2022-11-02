What to do in Waterloo this November

From arts to sports, there is something for everyone to enjoy this November. Check out some of the events happening throughout the month below:

WUSA Services and Clubs Events

Flowetry Night: RAISE is hosting an open mic and expression night at the second level of Graduate House from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The event is free to attend but you must first register at https://ticketfi.com/event/4788/flowetry-night

WUSA Food Support’s annual Stock the Bank is a month-long challenge where self-formed teams compete against each other to see who can raise the most food items or cash for a chance to win a grand prize, running from Nov. 1 – Dec. 1. For more information, visit their website at https://wusa.ca/services/student-run-services/food-support-service/

WISC holds Soup, Bannock and Beading every Thursday for Indigenous students, staff, faculty and allies to connect with one another. Soup and bannock are served at 12-1 p.m., followed by beading from 2-3 p.m., with a give-away each week at 1:30 p.m. for Indigenous students. The centre is located in room 228 at United College.

The Glow Centre hosts Board Games Nights every Tuesday evening from 7-10 p.m. and Tea Time Talks every Wednesday at 7-9 p.m. in SLC 3103.

JamNetwork’s vinyl club meets biweekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in HH 123 (Nov. 2, 16, 30). The club also hosts Vocals for Vectors, a weekly event with the first hour teaching math and the latter hour teaching vocals every Monday from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in ML 242. For more information about the club, visit linktr.ee/jamnetworkuw

UW Events

When Memes Go to War Against Russia: A Conversation with Christian Borys of Saint Javelin (Nov. 8, 4:30 p.m., Hagey Hall of the Humanities, HH 1104)

University for Ukraine (U4U) presents a conversation with journalist Christian Borys, hosted by professors Alexander Lanoszka (Political Science) and Serhiy Yarusevych (Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering) as part of the U4U campaign to raise funds for victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine. They will discuss Saint Javelin’s story as well as humor in wartime and the role that memes can play in disinformation and psychological warfare. Those interested can attend either in-person or online. The event is free to attend but individuals must register beforehand: https://uwaterloo.ca/arts/register-when-memes-go-war-against-russia

Music, Liturgy, and the Making of Medieval Scotland (Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel Chapel)

This lecture will feature the performance of medieval liturgical music made at the Cathedral of St. Andrews to celebrate Saint Andrew’s relics, showing how liturgical music shaped history. The presentation will be led by Kate Kennedy Steiner, Assistant Professor of Music and director of Church Music and Worship at Conrad Grebel University College. It is free to attend but attendees must register first at this link: https://uwaterloo.ca/grebel/eby-lecture-registration

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY , written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, is a contemporary spin on the 15th-century morality play, EVERYMAN. It follows “Everybody” after they are randomly selected via lottery system to embark on a comedic detour through…Death.

Director Tanja Jacobs describes the play as “a modern plea for awareness, decency and kindness, and is an offered reprieve for a life still-to-be-lived.” Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be bought at https://uwaterloo.ca/theatre-centre/box-office.

Off-campus Events

The Art of Video Game Music (Nov. 9, 8 p.m.)

At Centre in the Square, Swedish video game music concert producer Orvar Säfström will be hosting this video game music event that focuses on the exceptional quality of the music and the orchestra. Orvar will be narrating the concert himself, presenting well-known themes intertwined with lesser-known gems. Student tickets are $16, and other tickets range $13-$87. You can buy them at tickets.kwsymphony.ca/2938/2939

KW Little Theatre: Ali & Ali: The Deportation Hearings (Nov. 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26)

Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. each evening. The play is presented with no intermission, with an expected run time of about 90 minutes. Comedic, slapstick, and exuberant, the play raises serious questions about the cost for some when we endeavour to protect the “freedoms” of others. Tickets are $22.23, which can be bought at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kwlt-presents-ali-ali-the-deportation-hearings-tickets-433185919747

Holiday Sip n’ Shop Night Market (Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m., St. Jacob’s Market)

This event will feature local artists and local breweries serving festive drinks that you can enjoy while browsing the artisan market at the St. Jacobs Market. Tickets are $10 at https://stjacobsmarket.com/holiday-sip-n-shop/.

St. Jacob’s Country Playhouse: Mamma Mia! (Nov. 1 – 20)

Based off of the widely successful music of Swedish pop group ABBA, Mamma Mia! will be performed at the St Jacob’s Country Playhouse. Showtimes are 2pm and 7:30pm, depending on the date. Tickets range from $20-$60 and can be purchased at https://www.draytonentertainment.com/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=mamma-mia-stjacobs&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=