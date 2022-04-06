What your first post-COVID-19 summer will look like based on your Zodiac

Welcome to the summer of 2022, star babies! For the Taurians, Geminis and Cancerians, this is finally the year you get to celebrate your birthday free of lockdown! Congratulations truly do seem to be in order. Navigating a swamp would’ve been easier than navigating the past two years, but we waded through and the map foretells beachy waves and sandy shores ahead. 2022 has us pushing to be the best version of ourselves. The only potential storm ahead seems to be mercury sneakily sliding into a back-spin from May 10 to June 3. But it’s nothing you can’t weather with a little preparation: allow extra time for travel and expect delays, technological annoyances and proofread all text.

If like us, you signed up for the ‘new year, new me’ manifesto, summer 2022 brings a lot of promise with two eclipses on the horizon — a solar eclipse on Saturday, April 30, in Taurus, followed by a lunar eclipse in Scorpio on Monday, May 16 — which is all about transforming for the best.

With self-care in your arsenal, SPF and a positive outlook, this summer promises to be refreshing, whether you’re a Leo or a Gemini.

Capricorn: Over quarantine, Capricorns pulled a 180. Use this summer to re-launch your new self; be more intentional with what you do and who you surround yourself with. Be wary of challenges this summer — perhaps an ex-lover or friend in disguise, but look forward to the promise of building new relationships.

Aquarius: During these unprecedented times, it might be difficult to regulate emotions and impulses, especially for you, Aquarius. This summer, work towards being in tune with your inner self and try things like meditation or journaling to invigorate your chi. Once you’ve done that, sit back and watch major improvements in your relationships and wellbeing.

Pisces: The pandemic has reminded us to seize the moment while we still can. Pisces, it’s time to stop pondering over people’s opinions and start doing what makes you happy! Once you do that, a weight will be lifted off your shoulders. You can look forward to discovering yourself this summer. We recommend switching up your sad tunes playlist to something a bit more tuned for the season.

Aries: Aries, you might be tempted to stick with what you know. But this summer’s the perfect time to go out and seek new opportunities, experiences and people. Perhaps a level up is in order, seek to converse with people harboring different perspectives to your own and learn more about the world. Before you roll your eyes and scroll away, remember that we told you so!

Taurus: Life has been busy for you, Taurus; juggling school, work and a social life? Phew, the rest of us don’t know how you do it. Keep up the momentum and look forward to reaping the benefits of your hard work this summer. New opportunities are on the horizon but don’t be afraid to step back and catch a breath.

Gemini: Hey Gemini, are you running away from something or someone, yet again? Could this someone be yourself? Gemini, this summer it’s high time that you stop seeking temporary distractions and confront your problems face-first. Then, look forward to a slow and calm summer. It might be good to revel in the peace of settling down and smelling the roses. At least for a little while.

Cancer: Isn’t it exhausting to constantly put others before yourself? Cancer, use this change in season to prioritize yourselves before others. Reach out for help, go on a walk, put on a hydrating face mask and maybe wash your sheets (when was the last time you did that?). You can’t take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself and no one likes a hypocrite. Self-care summer is hot!

Leo: Leo, you live and breathe summer. This upcoming one, in particular, is your time to thrive after two years of hibernation. You definitely have your extravagant birthday party planned five months ahead and we expect nothing less! Look forward to being booked and busy, just don’t forget your sunscreen!

Virgo: Change and uncertainty are always scary, especially for you, Virgo. Transitioning to a post-pandemic summer makes it tempting for you to want to plan everything in advance. But sometimes, revel in a little serendipity. Look forward to stepping outside of your comfort zone and maybe ditch that planner once in a while?

Libra: Libra, the pandemic did not stop you from being adventurous. It is only natural for you to expect the upcoming summer to be fast-paced and spontaneous, but what good did predictability do? This summer, let living in the moment and appreciating the small joys in life be your mojo. Challenge yourself to start expressing your true feelings, trust us, it’s so freeing!

Scorpio: Scorpio, love is in the air for you this summer! For the single folks, it’s your time to swipe your way to your summer fling (meeting someone “organically” is overrated anyway). For the cuffed Scorpios, take your relationship to the next level by spicing things up! For Scorpios, every day of summer should feel like the day of love in February.



Sagittarius: Things have been dull for quite a while for you, Sagittarius. But you’re a step away from stepping out of the sidelines and embracing your inner fire! As the warm weather approaches, prepare yourselves to step into the spotlight. You are the main character. It’s your time to finally be internet famous, we know you started a YouTube channel back in 2012, maybe try TikTok this time?

To our lovely star babies, the stars are dancing effortlessly in most of 2022—and so can you. Choose love. Choose happiness. Choose adventure. But above all, choose yourself and what sings within your heart. Don’t dim your light. You were born from a star. Be one.

Summer anthems for your astrological sign

Capricorn: One Kiss by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

No one exudes confidence like a Capricorn and this song reeks of confidence and summer flings.

Aquarius: Perfect by Ed Sheeran

This is the perfect song for the hopeless romantic that Aquariuses are and this song can keep them company while they look for someone with whom they can spend their nights “dancing in the dark, with [them] between [their] arms.”

Pisces: Never Be The Same by Camilla Cabello

Dreamiest, known for their flair and creativity, once you meet a Pisces, you’ll never be the same. Nor will they, the next time you meet them.

Aries: Poker Face by Lady Gaga

“Love game intuition, play the cards with spades to start. And after he’s been hooked, I’ll play the one that’s on his heart.” If there’s any zodiac you shouldn’t underestimate or mess with, it’s Aries.

Taurus: Turning Tables by Adele

Self-reliance and trusting in yourself, are the two most Taurian traits. “I’ll be my own saviour,” says everything.

Gemini: Four Five Seconds by Kanye West, Paul McCartney & Rihanna

There’s nothing more Gemini than work hard, party hard and this summer’s for flings, finally owning your emotions and letting go.

Cancer: Needy by Ariana Grande

Sometimes, you just need to be needy. From one Cancer to another, this song will have you singing at the top of your lungs on lonely nights (talk about the emotional release).

Leo: Paris in the Rain by Lauv

“People may be watching, I don’t mind” is the most Leo lyric ever.

Virgo: Square Pegs by Kelsea Ballerini

If everyone was the same and everything could be planned, Virgos would be at the top of the leaderboards.

Libra: I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

You know what you want and you aren’t afraid to go after it.

Scorpio: Mood Ring by Lorde

The satirical lyrics critiquing wellness culture in this summery pop song will satisfy a Scorpio’s sarcastic, honest and moody personality.

Sagittarius: Chandelier by Sia

Like a chandelier hung in the center of the room, commanding all the attention, Sagittarians find it hard to stay out of the limelight and out of trouble.

