Where do I go from here?

As another term ends, I can’t help but to think back at everything I’ve done up to this point. I’m currently finishing up my third year, but some amount of self-reflection is needed.

Over the last two years, I learned that I had limits with both the amount of work I put on myself and with the people I tolerate. I have met many people who I consider my friends, but I’ve probably lost just as many friends along the way.

It’s true that, like a naïve fictional character, I forget to ask the right questions and fail to make the right choices. I select the information I give about myself, even though I should be open and comfortable with who I am.

But there are also things I learned, and in return, grew from. I learned how much being here has meant to me. I enjoy the roles I take on despite struggling at times, and I expect anyone to take on those roles to enjoy them too. The classes I’ve taken have taught me a lot about where I want to be and how I see the world.

Yet, I don’t know if I have made progress in my life.

Two more years at university left, and I feel like I haven’t quite figured it all out just yet. But I know this will all work out in the end and I’ll be okay with whatever happens going forward.

Ju Hyun Kim

3B Sociology and French