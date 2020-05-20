Where you can print something in KW

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many services are no longer operating, making it difficult for those in the community to access certain services.

On Mar. 17, 2020, the Ontario Government called for an Emergency Order that included the closure of non-essential businesses and prohibited public gatherings. This meant the closure of many different businesses – ones that had become so very integrated into our lives.

Printing services include printing standard letters or legal pages, to printing posters, photos and business cards. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of printing services, impacting students and non-students alike. Recently, the Government of Ontario has extended all emergency orders until Jun. 2, 2020, except for the reopening of a small number of businesses while following strict safety guidelines. This includes curb side pickup and delivery services.

What does this mean? The green light to re-operate printing services. Many different printing services in the Kitchener-Waterloo region are eagerly waiting to offer their services again. Imprint has compiled a list of printing services spanning across the KW region, with price and services varying depending on your printing needs.

Map by Soumya Mishra

Name: Live Switchboard / Printing / DHL / FedEx / Purolator / Driving School Location: University Shops Plaza Tel: (519) 954-5483 Hours: weekend: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Weekday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Services: retail



Name: M&T Printing Group Location: 265 Weber St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 3H7 Tel: (519) 886-6800 Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Services: scanning via email virtual, delivery



Name: Waterloo Printing Location: 235 Frobisher Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 2G4 Tel: (519) 746-5692 Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed weekends Services: curb side pick up



Name: KKP – Waterloo Location: 550 Parkside Dr b5, Waterloo, ON N2L 5V4 Tel: (519) 746-5692 Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Name: Staples Print & Marketing Services Location: 620 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8 Tel: +1 800-720-0695 Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Name: iPrint Location: 162 Victoria St S, Kitchener, ON N2G 2B7 Tel: (519) 279-6463 Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Name: Minuteman Press Kitchener Location: 21 3rd Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 1N7 Tel: (519) 893-4755 Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Email: print@minute.on.ca Services: email for service and offers curb side pick up



Name: Uptown Printing Location: 220 Erb Street East, Waterloo, Ontario, N2J 1M6 Canada Tel: (519) 742-9080 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Services: large scale commercial printing



Name: W Print Uwaterloo Location: 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON, N2L 3G1 Tel: (519) 888-4567 ext. 32251 Hours: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m (only open week-days). Services: uploading files remotely and offers curbside pickup as well as delivery

