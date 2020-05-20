Where you can print something in KW

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many services are no longer operating, making it difficult for those in the community to access certain services.
On Mar. 17, 2020, the Ontario Government called for an Emergency Order that included the closure of non-essential businesses and prohibited public gatherings. This meant the closure of many different businesses – ones that had become so very integrated into our lives.
Printing services include printing standard letters or legal pages, to printing posters, photos and business cards. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of printing services, impacting students and non-students alike. Recently, the Government of Ontario has extended all emergency orders until Jun. 2, 2020, except for the reopening of a small number of businesses while following strict safety guidelines. This includes curb side pickup and delivery services.
What does this mean? The green light to re-operate printing services. Many different printing services in the Kitchener-Waterloo region are eagerly waiting to offer their services again. Imprint has compiled a list of printing services spanning across the KW region, with price and services varying depending on your printing needs.
Map by Soumya Mishra
- Name: Live Switchboard / Printing / DHL / FedEx / Purolator / Driving School
- Location: University Shops Plaza
- Tel: (519) 954-5483
- Hours: weekend: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Weekday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Services: retail
- Name: M&T Printing Group
- Location: 265 Weber St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 3H7
- Tel: (519) 886-6800
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Services: scanning via email virtual, delivery
- Name: Waterloo Printing
- Location: 235 Frobisher Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 2G4
- Tel: (519) 746-5692
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed weekends
- Services: curb side pick up
- Name: KKP – Waterloo
- Location: 550 Parkside Dr b5, Waterloo, ON N2L 5V4
- Tel: (519) 746-5692
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Name: Staples Print & Marketing Services
- Location: 620 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
- Tel: +1 800-720-0695
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Name: iPrint
- Location: 162 Victoria St S, Kitchener, ON N2G 2B7
- Tel: (519) 279-6463
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Name: Minuteman Press Kitchener
- Location: 21 3rd Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 1N7
- Tel: (519) 893-4755
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Email: print@minute.on.ca
- Services: email for service and offers curb side pick up
- Name: Uptown Printing
- Location: 220 Erb Street East, Waterloo, Ontario, N2J 1M6 Canada
- Tel: (519) 742-9080
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Services: large scale commercial printing
- Name: W Print Uwaterloo
- Location: 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON, N2L 3G1
- Tel: (519) 888-4567 ext. 32251
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m (only open week-days).
- Services: uploading files remotely and offers curbside pickup as well as delivery
- Name: The UPS Store
- Location: University Location, 256 Phillip St, Waterloo, ON N2L 6B6
- 133 Weber St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 3G9
- 525 Highland Rd W, Kitchener, ON N2M 5P4
- Hours: 10 a.m – 6 p.m. weekdays,12 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekends, Sundays closed
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., weekends closed
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends closed
- Services: for uploading files remotely and offers curbside pickup as well and delivery
Hi Grace,
Thank you for helping to spread the word that the printing industry is still operating! My company was not on your list. We are Twin City Dwyer Printing Co. Ltd., http://www.tcdprinting.com. We are located at 4-584 Colby Drive, Waterloo ON N2V 1A2. Our phone number is 519 578-1460. We are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and accept orders online 24/7 via http://www.tcdprintingonline.com We offer delivery and curbside pick up. We print small runs digitally and large runs traditionally and we’ve been in business for over 50 years.