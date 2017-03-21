Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin: which are you? Keep track of your answers to find out.

1) What is your favourite cake?

A) All the cakes!

B) Cheesecake

C) Rainbow bit

D) Chocolate cake

2) Where do you study best?

A) SLC

B) DP

C) Comfy Lounge in MC

D) DC

3) What do you do on a Friday night?

A) Smoke pot

B) Get into arguments over Wikipedia

C) Phil’s

D) Netflix and chill

4) You forget to study for your Charms midterm. What do you do?

A) Study through the night

B) “That would never happen”

C) Wing it

D) Doctor’s note

5) What is your favourite class?

A) Herbology

B) Charms

C) Defense Against the Dark Arts

D) Potions

6) What is your patronus (spirit animal)?

A) Beaver

B) Grey Jay

C) Timberwolf

D) Cougar

7) Why are you sneaking around the castle at night?

A) To get food

B) I was at the library

C) Planting firecrackers

D) Stealing test answers

8) What extracurricular activity would you choose?

A) Cheese club

B) Imprint

C) Campus response team

D) Debate team

9) You are approaching a goose on your way to class. What do you do?

A) Feed it

B) Keep walking

C) Yell

D) Run

10) Which quote resonates with you the most?

A) “The man is only realized at the service of the man.”

B) “And if rain brings winds of change, let it rain on us forever.”

C) “It’s easy to do anything in victory. It’s in defeat that a man reveals himself.”

D) “You have to learn the rules of the game and then you have to play better than anyone else.”