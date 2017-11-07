Winning weekend for women’s hockey

Warriors victorious against the Lancers 1 of 6

Donning their pink socks in support of Waterloo’s, “Think Pink” campaign, the women’s varsity hockey team took to the ice Nov. 4.

They blew away the Windsor Lancers with a 4-0 victory which included a shutout for goalie Stephanie Sluys and a hat trick from Stephanie Digness.

The game started with a bang with a cross-checking penalty from the Lancer’s captain. This first penalty set the tone for the rest of the fast-paced, aggressive game.

Throughout the first the Warriors kept the Lancers pinned in their own end, their strength from the pre-season shining through.

There were many chances for a goal in the first, including a two-on-one save by the Lancer’s Molly Jenkins. Shots on net the end of the first stood at 12-7, with no goals to show for it. The second started off just as rough as the first, this time with a penalty for the Warriors.

In total, the game saw eight penalties, most of them for roughing or body checking.

The Warriors’ first goal came three minutes in from Alison Hanson, but not without the help of teammate, Alyssa Gee who helped make the 2-on-1 happen.

Waterloo’s penalty-killing game was sharp and fine-tuned and didn’t let Windsor take any advantage.

The Warriors’ power play was just as strong and secured them their second goal of the afternoon; the first of three for Digness.

The shots at the end of the second stood at 23-18 for Waterloo, with a score of 2-0. Things went downhill for the Lancers from there.

In her 100th career game, Digness went on to score two more goals for the black and gold, leading the team to their third straight victory of the season.

In their Nov. 5 win over the York Lions, the Warriors extended their streak yet again after a 5-2 victory followed their early lead. The women, now 4-1-0 for the season, are tied for fifth place in the OUA rankings.

The team’s next match will bring them face-to-face with the equally-ranked Toronto Varsity Blues on Nov. 11. Puck drops at 3 p.m.