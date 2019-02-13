On Feb. 9, the Warriors’ Women’s Hockey Team defeated the Ryerson Rams 6-4 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The victory improved the Warriors to an 11-6-4 record, as they hold the final playoff spot with a two-point cushion.

The women brought their skating legs early, as forward Sarah Rettinger opened the scoring only 2:33 into the game. However, the Rams recovered and put themselves up 2-1 midway through the firs, thanks to goals from Olivia Giardetti and Erika Crouse. With five minutes remaining in the period, the Warriors upped their aggressiveness on the forecheck, allowing them to score two more goals and head into the second period with a 3-2 lead.

The Warriors built their momentum in the second period; forward Emma Pye increased the lead to 4-2 less than a minute into the frame. The goal caused the Rams to make a goaltending change, as Rachel Seeley replaced the struggling Natalie Thompson. Just five minutes later during a goalmouth scramble, wherein the Rams scored, multiple players fell onto Seeley, who hit the ice screaming in pain. A thirty-minute stoppage ensued, as both the Ryerson and Waterloo medical staff helped set Seeley’s leg and take her off the ice. When play resumed, the Rams were motivated, dominating the next ten minutes.

In the third period, the Warriors found their game again, as Pye and Jenna Hewitt-Kenda scored to put the game out of reach. The Rams’ Kryshanda Green scored later, but it was too little too late for her team. Pye led the team with two goals, while defenceman Brooklyn Sarnovskyand DollyMeigs led all skaters with three points. They will be back at home on Feb. 15, as they face off against the U of T Varsity Blues.