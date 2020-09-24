WRPS issues warning after releasing high-risk offender

Hayan Yassin, convicted in 2011 of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and kidnapping, was released on Sept. 14, 2020. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has issued a public alert concerning Yassin’s release, as they believe he poses a high risk to reoffend or breach his terms.

Yassin was released in 2018 on parole but his parole was revoked and he was put back in custody after he violated several of his terms. As of Sept. 14, 2020, Yassin is residing in Kitchener at a place approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Yassin is not allowed to leave his house from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. except for work purposes and with the parole supervisor’s written agreement. He is not allowed to enter establishments that serve alcohol, consume alcohol or drugs, be in or near UW and WLU campuses, and access pornography or sexually explicit material.

In addition to that, Yassin must give an account of any attempts he makes to initiate intimate sexual or non-sexual relationships with females as well as any changes in those relationships. He is also required to ask for permission before using any dating websites, services, or mobile applications.

The Correctional Service of Canada along with the WRPS are monitoring the terms of Yassin’s release and urge the community to report any incidents wherein Yassin is seen breaching his terms by not approaching but calling 911. The WRPS has also notified victims of his release.