10 Things I Hate About You set to screen at Movies in the Park

Arabella Hormillada

| June 24, 2025

Movies in the Park returns this Thursday, June 26 with 10 Things I Hate About You, showing at the Waterloo Park Bandshell.  

In partnership with Create Waterloo and Princess Cinemas, and in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, Movies in the Park screens films during select weeks throughout June, July, and August at Waterloo Park. 

If you’re a fan of classic rom-coms, especially 10 Things I Hate About You, you won’t want to miss out on this screening. The film will begin at sundown, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 9 p.m. to get settled. It’s the perfect chance to grab your friends or loved ones and enjoy the film in a beautiful outdoor setting, especially as the summer heat cools down later this week.  

If you’re unable to attend this week’s screening, don’t worry—Movies in the Park will return on July 10, 17, and 24, as well as August 7, 14, and 21, with other films like Moana 2, Minecraft: The Movie, and The Sound of Music Sing-Along (60th Anniversary). 

So, be sure to bring a blanket, your favourite snacks, and, if you’re able, a non-perishable food item to donate in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. Enjoy the film and happy movie watching! 

