2026-2027 WUSA general election winners announced

The WUSA 2026-2027 general election results were announced this morning, Feb. 6. Samir Sharma was acclaimed as president with 3,358 (77.1 per cent) ‘yes’ votes, and Rory Norris was acclaimed as vice president of government stakeholder relations with 3,391 (79.47 per cent) ‘yes’ votes. Majdalen Azouz (2,908 votes) defeated Nyx Kucharski (2,742) for the role of vice president of student experience. All officer candidates, aside from Azouz, are with the Horizon party.

A total of 7,113 out of 32,016 eligible students cast their ballot, with a 22.21 per cent voter turnout.

“I’m really glad students got out and voted,” Sharma said in an interview with Imprint after the election results were announced. “I’m excited for a great board, a great officer team to work together next year.”

Norris echoed his enthusiasm, noting the intensity of the campaign. “Very draining campaign, but it always seems to be during the elections. It’s go-go-go for such a long period of time.”

Sharma said that they are looking forward to discussions with the new vice presidents and directors, and aiming to incorporate their ideas into the annual plan and the five-year WUSA Long-Range Plan. He added he will also be focusing on ongoing projects, such as the Pay-What-You-Can program.

“This was a hard fought campaign by many people, obviously disappointed that some candidates didn’t make it on, but looking forward for those who did,” Sharma said.

When asked for a general comment, Norris encouraged students to get involved, whether that’s in WUSA or other organizations on campus.

“I always encourage students to find what they’re passionate about, find what they’re interested in, and get involved,” Norris said. “At the end of the day, it’s not going to be the day-to-day classwork that you remember when you think back throughout your time at university. It’s going to be who you hung around with, what did you do, what did you spend your free time on?”

Azouz told Imprint via email that she feels a sense of relief coming out of the elections, and that she is grateful for the trust students placed in her. “It honestly feels really grounding to be elected. I see this role as a responsibility more than anything, to listen carefully and thoughtfully for student experience on behalf of students.”

One of her first priorities is to be present in student spaces —– showing up in the community and listening to students. She wants to ensure transparency within WUSA, ensuring students can clearly see what issues are being brought forward, what decisions are being made, and what progress is occurring.

“The election highlighted two realities at once,” Azouz said. “Some students were deeply engaged, while many others needed a clearer understanding of what WUSA does and why it matters, and some felt disconnected from it altogether. Bridging that gap is something I want to prioritize in this role.”

The following students were elected to board of directors: Mutjaba Haider (Horizon), Becky Chen, Iman Khan (Horizon), Jacob Lewis, Omar Gaballa (Horizon), Muhammed Kanji, Arya Razmjoo, (Horizon), Mark Jejeran, and Remington Aginskaya-Zhi (Horizon).

Andrew Chang (Horizon) was elected to arts senator, Muhammed Kanji was elected to engineering senator, Katherine Wang (Horizon) was acclaimed as environment senator, Alex Lavallee (Horizon) was acclaimed as math senator, Misha Khan will be the new science senator, while Kenzy Soror (Horizon) was elected as the at-large senator.