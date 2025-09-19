Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

If you’re like me and are always on the lookout for fun, affordable things to do around Waterloo, this upcoming weekend is packed with events that hit the spot between budget-friendly and actually worth leaving the house for.

Friday night, I’d hop on the 19 bus and head to St. Jacobs Market for their Harvest Hoedown from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The ticket is only $15, and that feels like a fair price for live music, line dancing, and the whole cozy fall vibe. I picture myself sipping on apple cider, maybe grabbing some treats from the market vendors, and pretending I can two-step without stepping on someone’s boots. It’s such a different energy from campus life, slower, warmer, and a little rustic which makes it the perfect laid back Friday.

Saturday is all about school spirit. The Warriors football team is facing Queen’s at Warrior Field, kickoff starts at 1 p.m.. I’ve never been the biggest football fan, but I love the atmosphere, students in black and gold and the energy of being surrounded by people who are all cheering and yelling. It’s just a six minute ride on the 201 bus from UW station. To me, it feels like the best way to show your campus pride without spending much more than the cost of stadium snacks.

After the game, I’d wrap up the weekend with something completely different, the Lumen Festival in Uptown Waterloo from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.. The whole downtown area transforms with light, projection, and interactive art. It’s about a 25 minute 201 bus from UW station, and I can already see myself wandering around with friends, taking photos under glowing art installations, and just enjoying the electric, artsy atmosphere. It feels like the kind of event that makes Waterloo feel like more than just a student town, but alive and creative.