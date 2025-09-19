  • Banner celebrating Princess Anniversary: Join the Princess Cinemas’ 40th anniversary Block Party with “Casablanca” indoors at 3:45 PM and “Stop Making Sense” outdoors at 6:00 PM on September 18 in Waterloo.

Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Emma Danesh

| September 19, 2025

If you’re like me and are always on the lookout for fun, affordable things to do around Waterloo, this upcoming weekend is packed with events that hit the spot between budget-friendly and actually worth leaving the house for.

Friday night, I’d hop on the 19 bus and head to St. Jacobs Market for their Harvest Hoedown from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The ticket is only $15, and that feels like a fair price for live music, line dancing, and the whole cozy fall vibe. I picture myself sipping on apple cider, maybe grabbing some treats from the market vendors, and pretending I can two-step without stepping on someone’s boots. It’s such a different energy from campus life, slower, warmer, and a little rustic which makes it the perfect laid back Friday.

Saturday is all about school spirit. The Warriors football team is facing Queen’s at Warrior Field, kickoff starts at 1 p.m.. I’ve never been the biggest football fan, but I love the atmosphere, students in black and gold and the energy of being surrounded by people who are all cheering and yelling. It’s just a six minute ride on the 201 bus from UW station. To me, it feels like the best way to show your campus pride without spending much more than the cost of stadium snacks.

After the game, I’d wrap up the weekend with something completely different, the Lumen Festival in Uptown Waterloo from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.. The whole downtown area transforms with light, projection, and interactive art. It’s about a 25 minute 201 bus from UW station, and I can already see myself wandering around with friends, taking photos under glowing art installations, and just enjoying the electric, artsy atmosphere. It feels like the kind of event that makes Waterloo feel like more than just a student town, but alive and creative.

Share this story

  • A red background with abstract wave patterns features the word "News" in large, bold white and red text centered on a white brushstroke rectangle. Below, the "Imprint" logo and the slogan "Your Stories, Your Voice" are displayed.

    Local News

    UW sites to participate in Doors Open Waterloo Region

    Veronica Reiner

    | September 19, 2025

  • A pink background with abstract wavy lines. In the center, there is a white, brushed-textured rectangle containing the text "Arts & Life." Below the rectangle is the "Imprint" logo with the tagline "Your Stories, Your Voice." Subtle hints of UW business themes provide an unexpected twist.

    Arts & Life

    Princess Cinema celebrates 40th anniversary

    Thea East

    | September 19, 2025

  • A pink background with abstract wavy lines. In the center, there is a white, brushed-textured rectangle containing the text "Arts & Life." Below the rectangle is the "Imprint" logo with the tagline "Your Stories, Your Voice." Subtle hints of UW business themes provide an unexpected twist.

    Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

    Emma Danesh

    | September 19, 2025