6 Staff Picks for Back to School Tech – Sponsored by Best Buy

The start of a new school year is a great time to check out new gadgets, both for school and for fun with friends. In partnership with Best Buy Canada, Imprint staff have some recommendations to get this year off on the right foot.

Angela Li, Senior Editor

Garmin CIRQA screenless fitness tracker band

While the semester brings a jam-packed curriculum and plenty of new information to absorb, finding time to recharge between classes, study sessions, and everything else on your schedule is just as important. This fitness tracker offers a simple way to keep tabs on sleep and fitness, particularly during exam season. Its screenless design promises limited distraction while in class, while the Garmin Connect app provides easy access to health and activity insights. With up to 10 days of battery life, you can track your heart rate, sleep, and activity across your busy student schedule. After all, a healthy mind is built both in and out of the classroom!

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse

Studying can mean long hours in front of a screen, with your hands and wrists constantly at work on a mouse or trackpad. If you’re starting to feel wrist and hand strain, a vertical ergonomic mouse is a great upgrade and investment. This mouse can connect to your computer via Bluetooth or USB receiver, giving you the flexibility to work without having to sacrifice a USB port when using Bluetooth. It also has programmable buttons so you can add convenient shortcut functions.

Insignia Laptop Cooling Mat

If your laptop fan is acting up because you don’t want to close your 50 browser tabs, cooling mats can be super helpful. For those who don’t want to spend a lot on high-grade cooling pads with multiple fans, this budget-friendly option is perfect. This pad is compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches and connects to your computer via USB.

Zoey Pearce, Staff Writer

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 digital camera

If you love living in the moment and capturing lasting memories of your daily experiences, a great way to fulfill that is by being camera-ready with the Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 digital camera. Its 2.9x optical zoom lens and 20.1 megapixel resolution will help your photos stand out on social media and make everything look aesthetically pleasing. Its flip-out LCD screen lets you see yourself while taking photos and recording videos, making it easier to capture polished shots from different angles.

The camera’s video recording feature is especially fitting for both aspiring and seasoned content creators. Sharing UW’s hidden food gems, underrated study spaces, or must-see off-campus spots in the KW region through the Sony digital camera can bring your social media presence to more pages and reach a wider audience.

Carla Stocco, Staff Writer

Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones

There’s truly nothing like being able to listen to your favourite podcast while walking to class or being able to study without background noise distractions. These headphones are available in an assortment of five colours: midnight violet, black, white, driftwood sand, and desert gold. With up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and a comfortable over-ear design, these headphones are perfect for long library sessions during exam season.

If you find yourself hitting weights instead of books, the Bose headphones can help tune out the chatter of gym-goers and PAC’s music. Whether you are hitting your personal record on the bench press, enjoying an incline workout on the treadmill, or waiting for a machine to be free during peak hours, the device’s wireless Bluetooth feature will help you stay focused on your fitness goals without tangled wires getting in the way.

ASUS Zenbook 14 laptop

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this one is a great option. Available in jade black, the Zenbook 14 offers rich visuals, 16 GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, and a 1TB SSD. With a 14-inch display, you’re set for watching movies, typing up papers, and keeping several programs open while multitasking with coursework.

With Best Buy Canada, you can find what you need to study, create, and stay connected. And no matter what your back-to-school needs may be, Best Buy’s Blue Shirt experts can help you find the right products for you. Check out the back-to-school guide on bestbuy.ca to learn more.