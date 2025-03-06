A breakdown of WUSA’s 2025 winter annual meeting agenda

The Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) has been actively engaging in student governance, with elections, new faces, and fresh ideas shaping its direction. The 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for Mar. 26, with 16 motions proposed by students and WUSA Senate members.

All UW students are eligible to vote on these motions. They can do so by attending the general meeting in person or submitting a proxy form to have their vote counted. Click here for more information on how to vote.

These motions propose changes to WUSA’s structure, including budget allocations, governance reforms, and new initiatives aimed at improving student representation and services.

Key Motions on the Agenda

1. Enacting Senator Honorariums

Proposed by: Nick Pfeifle (WUSA President) and Arya Razmjoo (WUSA Vice-President)

Currently, elected WUSA senators do not receive financial compensation. This motion seeks to introduce an honorarium for senators, arguing that the lack of compensation discourages student participation and fails to attract top talent. The proposal does not specify an exact amount but suggests a one-time payment transfer to the Secretariat for equitable distribution among senators.

2. Implementing a New Governance Structure for 2026

Proposed by: Theresa Nguyen (Governance Manager) and Nush Majra (Waterloo Engineering Endowment Fund Director)

Student dissatisfaction with WUSA’s governance has been highlighted through surveys, with claims that the current structure of 13 elected student positions inadequately represents nearly 40,000 students. This motion calls for a governance restructure to enhance student involvement and advocacy. Click here for details on the proposed new structure.

3. Federal Advocacy Fee

Proposed by: Arya Razmjoo (WUSA Vice-President)

As of 2025, WUSA’s ability to engage in federal advocacy will require a dedicated fee. WUSA currently partners with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) for national student lobbying, but its observational membership expires in 2025. Without a fee, WUSA will have to withdraw. This motion proposes adding a $1 per student per term fee to secure federal representation.

4. Officer Compensation Adjustment

Proposed by: Arya Razmjoo (WUSA Vice-President)

Officers currently receive pay for a 35-hour workweek, but they often work closer to 45 hours per week. This motion seeks to align officer salaries with their actual workloads to ensure fair compensation and attract qualified candidates.

5. Board of Directors Accountability & Monetary Compensation

Proposed by: Rory Norris (Biotechnology / Chartered Professional Account Student)

Concerns have been raised over the fairness and structure of compensation for WUSA’s Board of Directors. Board members must work 40 hours per month to qualify for payment, but there are doubts about whether hours are being accurately reported. This motion suggests that instead of a blanket stipend, board members should report actual hours worked for proper compensation.

6. Expansion of the Student Life Centre (SLC)

Proposed by: Rory Norris (Biotechnology / Chartered Professional Account Student)

Since 2020, WUSA has had a renewal plan for the SLC, particularly repurposing the space formerly occupied by The Bomber. However, no progress has been made. This motion calls for student feedback on the project and mandates WUSA to proceed only with student support, ensuring that student fees will not increase until the space is completed.

7. Reducing the Imprint Fee

Proposed by: Anthony Chen (Software Engineering Student)

Since becoming a mandatory fee, it is said that Imprint’s budget has significantly increased, raising concerns about transparency. This motion proposes making the student publication fee optional and reducing it by 50 per cent.

8. Freezing WUSA Fees (2025-2026)

Proposed by: Anthony Chen (Software Engineering Student)

Due to rising fees, this motion calls for a fee freeze for the 2025-2026 academic year to help alleviate the financial burden on students while still maintaining WUSA’s services.

9. Confirming By-law Changes from the 2024 AGM

Proposed by: Nicholas Pfeifle (WUSA President) & Esther Wingate (Governance Manager)

This motion ensures that amendments to Section 9 of WUSA’s by-laws, as proposed in 2024, are formally enacted. WUSA’s lawyers have reviewed and suggested rewording these amendments for clarity and consistency.

10. Establishing a Queer Living Learning Community (QLLC) on Campus

Proposed by: Friday Saleh (Environmental Science Student)

This motion addresses the lack of supportive on-campus housing for 2SLGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming students.

It advocates for WUSA to formally support QLLCs, allocate resources, engage stakeholders, and push for gender-inclusive housing infrastructure.

11. Establishing an Accessibility Fund for Elections & Referenda

Proposed by: Friday Saleh (Environmental Science Student)

This motion seeks to make WUSA elections and referenda more accessible by creating a dedicated fund and improving procedures, particularly addressing mobility barriers for the poster-run service.

12. Improving Campus Tunnel and Bridge Accessibility

Proposed by: Anthony Chen (Software Engineering Student)

Although many campus buildings are connected by tunnels and bridges, poor signage and outdated maps make navigation difficult. This motion calls for an updated mapping system and collaboration with the University to address accessibility and safety concerns.

13. Time Tracking for Board of Directors

Proposed by: Rory Norris (Biotechnology / Chartered Professional Account Student)

Currently, WUSA’s Board members do not formally track their hours worked. This motion proposes a structured time-tracking system to increase accountability and transparency.

14. Reintegration of the Accounting and Finance Student Association (AFSA) into the Arts Student Union (ASU)

Proposed by: Arya Razmjoo (WUSA Vice-President)

AFSA currently operates separately, requiring students to pay a $30 fee.

This motion argues that AFSA lacks sufficient voter turnout and should merge with ASU, reducing fees from $30 to $10 while increasing representation and benefits for AFSA students.

15. Standardizing the Removal of Officers by the Board of Directors

Proposed by: Nicholas Pfeifle (WUSA President)

This motion seeks to amend Sections 9.10 and 9.11 of WUSA’s by-laws to create a consistent and fair process for officer removal, reducing bias and improving governance effectiveness.

16. Defining WUSA’s ESG Investment Strategy

Proposed by: Nicholas Pfeifle (WUSA President)

WUSA has broad Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals but no clear definitions or accountability measures. This motion calls for WUSA to establish working definitions and assessment mechanisms for its ESG initiatives.

The upcoming AGM will be an important moment for shaping WUSA’s future. Students are encouraged to participate, whether in person or via proxy, to ensure their voices are heard on these key decisions.