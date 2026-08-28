A look inside the Warriors 2026-27 football season

The black and gold are back in action! The Warriors are starting the 2026-27 season by lacing up their cleats against UOttawa’s Gee-Gees this Saturday in a rematch of last year’s season opener, when the Gee-Gees took a 27-12 win back to the nation’s capital.
Coming off a 2-6 season, the Warriors are looking to take lessons from last year and turn them into victories. With returning OUA all-star linebacker Michael Omoseni, a healthy starting quarterback in Nick Orr, and all-rookie kicker Evan Astolfo who set the OUA record for the longest field goal in his second game last season, it’ll be a troublesome eight weeks for their opponents.
“I believe in [the team] and they believe that they should believe in themselves,” head coach Chris Bertoia says. “We’ve worked really hard over the last eight and a half months . . . This culture is special.”
The 107-man roster will be lining up against a lot of familiar faces this year. Their schedule features seven of the same opponents from last year.
The Warriors will visit Ottawa where they’ll take the fight to Carleton’s Ravens in Week 2, then head to Kingston to play the Queen’s Gaels, the reigning OUA champions in Week 3. They’ll be back at home for Week 4 where they’ll defend home turf against the Windsor Lancers before getting back on the bus to Guelph to take on the Gryphons.
The highly anticipated Battle of Waterloo will again be hosted at Warrior Field this year in Week 6, then they will face McMaster’s Marauders before finishing the season in Toronto to take on the York Lions, from whom the Warriors stole a win in one of last year’s most electrifying games.
It’s sure to be an exciting two months!