A recap of UW’s Ring Road Rumble Triathlon

On Sunday Aug. 10, UW’s triathlon club hosted its first on-campus triathlon: the Ring Road Rumble. Participants registered online in the UW Athletics portal and had the option to try a more beginner friendly triathlon or a longer distance event:

Tri-a-Tri: 7.5 minute swim, 17.5 minute bike, one lap of Ring Road (2.75 k) run

Sprint: 15 minute swim, 35 minute bike, two laps of Ring Road (5.5 k) run

Tristan Lismer, one of the triathlon club executives, explained why the event was hosted, how it went, and if there are any upcoming plans to host a similar event this fall.

Why was the Ring Road Rumble event held?

Of course, the event served as a means to get active, have fun, and enable triathlon club members the chance to see how their training stacked up in a real-world triathlon event. Lismer also highlighted that the event was a fundraiser for the triathlon club. He specified that the current goals of fundraising for the club are to “rent out more pool time, reduce the membership fee, and hopefully in the future help athletes a little bit financially to attend races (triathlons are expensive!)”

Was the event effective towards raising funds for the club?

Overall, Lismer noted that the Ring Road Rumble was an excellent means of raising funds towards the club. He added, “Despite charging people a quarter of the price of an official triathlon, we made significantly more than we spent, with pizza to spare.”

Is the Ring Road Rumble event only open to undergraduate students?

Priority for event registration was given to those with UW affiliation, however anyone was welcome to register. Lismer noted that they “had a variety of people show up ranging from undergraduate students to people working full time on campus.”

Will there be another Ring Road Rumble event hosted this fall term for interested students?

Asked if the UW Triathlon club plans to host another similar triathlon event this fall term, Lismer reassured that yes, the club intends to host another event, however it is still in its early planning stages.

Anyone looking for updates on the next Ring Road Rumble event can follow the UW Triathlon Instagram via their handle: @wlootriclub.

Overall, do you think the event was successful and a meaningful experience for participants?

Lismer concluded that the event was successful, in large part thanks to the support of volunteers and participants’ enthusiasm. He underscored: “The main goal was to introduce people to the sport of triathlon, as it is a sport with an extremely large barrier of entry.” He referenced the high cost of bikes and fears surrounding open water swimming as notable barriers. He concluded that given the event permitted spin studio cycling and pool swimming (rather than outdoor cycling or open water swimming), that this permitted them in making the event a meaningful participant experience with reduced entrance barriers. The biggest indicator of a successfully run event? Multiple participating athletes informed the UW Triathlon team they now have renewed interest in “tackl[ing] longer distance triathlons next year.”

How can I join the UW Triathlon club or try it out?

The UW Triathlon club hosts free try-it sessions for anyone looking to see if the sport is a good fit for them! Below are the try-it sessions for swimming, cycling, and running:

Swimming: Sept. 17, 8-9:30 p.m. (PAC Pool)

Cycling: Sept. 18, 8-9 p.m. (Spin Studio)

Running: Sept. 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Rock Garden)

You can also find more club information by visiting the UW Triathlon Club Athletics page.

So, if you’re interested in getting involved with a fun, active event on-campus this fall, stay connected via the UW Triathlon Instagram page for the latest updates on upcoming registration dates. If you’re nervous about tackling the distance, consider attending with a friend or trying out the Tri-a-Tri option! Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a total newbie to the world of triathlons, the UW Triathlon club is here to support the UW community, whether it’s swimming, cycling, or running, towards their next fitness goals.