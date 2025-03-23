A review of Role Model’s Kansas Anymore: the album that could make him the next big thing

Tucker Pillsbury — who musically goes by Role Model — released the deluxe version of his second studio album, Kansas Anymore, this past February.

Since releasing his record, the singer has been making waves on social media. Though he has been releasing music for just under three years now, with the current rollout of Kansas Anymore, this might just be Role Model’s biggest year yet.

Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) features four new tracks: Old Recliners, Sally When the Wine Runs Out, Some Protector, and The Longest Goodbye. Through this record, Role Model reflects on his previous relationship, exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and accountability. The final tracks bring the album to a cathartic close, offering listeners a deep and reflective sense of closure.

What works with this album is its fusion of pop-rock and folk elements in its sound. Compared to his debut album Rx (2022), Kansas Anymore is experimental, exploring different sounds while delivering strong storytelling through its lyrics. Role Model’s lyricism is both honest and playful. Even in his more energetic tracks, listeners can look beyond the upbeat melodies to recognize the deeper meaning of his lyrics. For instance, in the deluxe track “Old Recliners”, Role Model sings, “I’m sure you’ll find somebody stronger, and I’m sure I’ll always be thinking ‘bout you, you in the moment.” In “Superglue”, he sings, “I’m sorry for the damage and bandages that I’m ripping. I’m sorry for all the stressing I’ll leave you guessing, I’m slipping.” If there is one thing Role Model’s lyrics reveal, it is his willingness to own up to his mistakes in past relationships — an admission many are afraid to make.

The standout track of the album, currently making waves on social media and the charts, is Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. In contrast to the more heartbreaking and self-reflective tracks on the rest of the album, this deluxe track is fun and upbeat, capturing the excitement of falling in love again after an emotional breakup. This track quickly became the fan favourite after the release of the deluxe album due to its almost perfect blend of folk and pop in its sound. During the bridge — the catchiest part of the record — Role Model sings in run-on sentences as the instrumental gradually builds in the background, creating a sense of urgency. Sonically and lyrically, this moment encapsulates the rush of infatuation and the realization that you are falling in love again.

Overall, Kansas Anymore marks a strong step forward for Role Model. As streams continue to rise and his popularity grows, this record will further elevate his musical career in 2025.