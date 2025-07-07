A review of the Disney channel throwback spin class

They got the era right. Instructor Anita Wong’s Disney channel throwback spin class was a fun, rejuvenating, and difficult experience. Most importantly, the songs she chose for the theme were perfect for a Gen Z audience; classics from the early 2000’s.

Instructor Wong chose some classic songs from Camp Rock, High School Musical, Lemonade Mouth, and more. Of course, the song I was looking most forward to was The Climb by a young Miley Cyrus and the class did not disappoint. Instructor Wong played the song along with what she encouraged as a ‘climb’ on the bikes.

As I entered the class, I tried to adjust my bike with the help of my instructor, but throughout the class, I still wish I had taken some more time to get it to a setting I was comfortable with. Stationary biking seemed simple enough to me, but I soon learned my lesson as I realized how stiff my body was, unable to properly rise out of my seat and pedal with speed without feeling like I would fall off.

When the class began, Instructor Wong made sure everyone sets their ‘base’ to what they’re comfortable with, otherwise known as the tension the bike has. I started with 1.

As the class progressed, there was a range of intensity within activities, some higher in speed and others higher in bike tension. There were a few ‘hover’ songs, in which the class hovered over the bike seat as we pedalled. For a few different songs, Wong would instruct us to stand and pedal as the beat drops, just as I imagined what spin classes are supposed to be like. And as I got more confident, I found myself being able to match the rhythm comfortably and with genuine excitement.

The class was quick paced and 50 minutes passed by in the blink of an eye, with only short breaks as Wong told stories and interests in different Disney channel movies.

Spin is a test of endurance and leg strength, and I was not expecting to realize how little my lung capacity truly is and how weak my knees are. The class gives options for beginners and people with more experience as the instructor provides an RPM (revolutions per minute) that ranges so everyone can determine themselves what they’re capable of. Although many people were able to keep up, I found myself falling behind each one by at least 10 RPM.

But likely the most impressive and encouraging part of the experience was Wong’s consistent enthusiasm and genuine joy for each song, even as she tirelessly completed the workout with the rest of the class. I could tell that she was truly happy to see everyone push themselves and really actually loved Disney.

Tamara Abuosba who regularly attends the classes states, “Starting off is hard, but everyday it gets easier and easier and it gets more fun and rewarding.” Joanne Kahumba echoed a similar sentiment and also stated, “The best part is coming back and seeing the same crowd.” They both expressed how they found a community through the people that attend the classes and found it to be more motivating when others that attend encourage each other.

Wong ended the class with High School Musical’s “We’re All In This Together”, which seemed incredibly fitting as everyone pushed to finish the last song. Despite being so tired, I found myself incredibly motivated by the song and the rest of the class to pedal as fast as I could for the final 40 seconds.

As for tips to those who first start out, Wong suggests, “Talk to the instructor about proper set up, and do what’s best for your body [because] everyone is at different levels of fitness.”

Instructor Anita Wong leads a class every Wednesday and Friday and has previously done a “Mamma Mia Summer” themed class and general songs for other classes. She expressed an interest in doing a “Drake versus Kendrick” themed class, which sounds just as exciting.

The class and energy was incredibly fun and Instructor Wong made it a rewarding workout that I would definitely recommend if you need some fun throughout the day.

Anyone can sign up through UW Fitness Classes with a membership or day pass.