A roundup of fireworks charges in Waterloo region

Canada Day celebrations in Waterloo are always a blast, with plenty of red and white spirit, but also plenty of late-night fireworks, parties, and the occasional chaos. This year was no exception, though the numbers suggest things are slightly improving overall.

According to Shirley Luu, communications consultant for the City of Waterloo, there were 10 noise complaints and three fireworks-related complaints reported over the 2025 Canada Day weekend. Police laid two charges for noise and one charge related to fireworks.

This is a noticeable drop compared to previous years. In 2024, the city logged 22 noise complaints (six charges), 12 fireworks complaints, and one open burn complaint. Even 2023 saw nine noise complaints and eight fireworks complaints, though fewer charges were laid overall.

In response to this, Waterloo recently amended its fireworks bylaw to restrict fireworks use to the day of the holiday only, and increased fines to $1,000 per offence. Starting in 2026, the sale of consumer fireworks will be banned city-wide.

The city says it’s committed to finding a balance between letting people celebrate and keeping communities safe and respectful. As students, it’s worth keeping in mind that even if fireworks feel like harmless fun, they can have real consequences for your neighbours, pets, and your wallet if you get fined.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported responding to a “large volume” of calls during Canada Day in Kitchener and across Waterloo Region, including for reckless use of fireworks, noise complaints, public intoxication, and disturbances.

On June 29, WRPS say a firework was thrown from a moving truck at a person sitting on a bench in uptown Waterloo. This incident occurred at 2:40 a.m. near King Street South and Willis Way.

The WRPS also received multiple calls for service in Victoria Park and downtown Kitchener between 4:30 p.m. on July 1 and 12 a.m. on July 2.

The park was later closed at 10 p.m. for public safety reasons, police said. Fireworks were seized from multiple youths, trespassing charges were laid, and a 17-year-old man was arrested for possession of a weapon. Several incidents are still under investigation.