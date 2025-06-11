A summer day in Uptown Waterloo

A complete guide to soaking in some of the best eats and entertainment Uptown Waterloo has to offer.

10 a.m.

Start your day with coffee ($2.95) and fluffy buttermilk pancakes ($12.50) from Seven Shores Community Cafe.

11 a.m.

Now for some of Uptown’s best independent shopping. Head across the street to Old Goat Books and enjoy the cozy atmosphere as you browse its great selection of new and used books for a new summer read.

When you’re ready to continue down King Street, make your way to Lost Vessel Vintage. Take the elevator up to this tucked-away spot and step back in time at this nostalgic streetwear treasure trove best known for its vintage tees.

Next, stop by the Princess Cafe for a refreshing drink ($3-5) to keep hydrated and while you’re there, check out Truth Beauty. Mindfully curated with natural, locally made and sustainable home and beauty products, it’s the perfect place to restock on your summer sunscreen and any other skin and body care essentials.

As you continue down King Street, take a stop to browse Carry-On Comics — an iconic Uptown staple and the best place to find vintage and new comics and collectibles.

For even more great vintage finds, don’t miss Luster and Oak. This quaint consignment store is filled with perfectly worn-in denim and summer dresses to add to your wardrobe.

Speaking of gems, discover — or rediscover — new music while browsing new releases and old favourites at Orange Monkey Music.

Now, just across the train tracks, stop into Harmony for the best delicate, everyday jewellery.

And finally, if you’ve made it this far, end your stroll with one last great independent bookstore: Wordsworth Books. Be sure to take a look at the thoughtfully-chosen staff recommendations shelf — it has yet to steer me wrong!

2 p.m.

Now that you’ve worked up an appetite from all that shopping, keep heading down King Street towards Vincenzo’s for a well-earned lunch. Order a custom sandwich ($8) from the deli counter and for a little sweet treat of course, a scoop of gelato ($3) at the cafe.

3 p.m.

To recharge for the afternoon, stroll around among the beautiful works at the Canadian Clay and Glass gallery (free), catch a film at the Princess Cinemas ($15), or play a round of pool at the Huether Hotel (or all of the above)!

6 p.m.

For dinner, head to Gourmet Pizza ($15-20) and then over to Waterloo Park for a lakeside picnic. And, if you still have energy after a full day out on the town, bring along your game of choice (football, spike ball, cards — whatever you like) and a few friends.

8 p.m.

For dessert, swing by the park’s ice cream stand — or, if you’re up for a little more walking, return to the street where your day began and stop at Crumby for some delicious cookie dough ($4).