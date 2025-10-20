Affordable Halloween events

As Halloween approaches, I know I’m looking for spooky fall activities to get into the festive spirit. On the other hand, I’m also not trying to scare my wallet. Fortunately, the KW region and WUSA have many affordable activities coming up to get into the spirit of Halloween!

On Thursday, Oct. 23, WUSA’s offering a trip to Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt. The tickets include the roundtrip ride, as well as reduced pricing for a thrilling night of fun, including access to rides and the haunted houses on Oct. 23.

If having your feet on solid ground is more your thing, the City of Waterloo is hosting a Waterloo Vampire Hangout from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. This free Halloween event will be held in Waterloo Public Square and will include activities such as an onsite DJ for dancing, live tunes from a local artist, and an opportunity to unleash your natural creativity in their thrilling vampire fashion show!

Want to feel chills all down your spine? Attend the Off Campus Community’s Ward of Nightmares in the SLC’s Lower Flex Space, on Oct. 28-29. This is a free two-day event filled with eerie fun and live scares, and I know this is definitely top of my list of activities to do!

We can’t forget the classic pumpkin carving activity! Pumpkin carving will take place at the Bomber on Thursday, Oct. 30. Supplies and pumpkins will be provided in limited quantities.

Halloween can be a super fun and spooky time for students to enjoy. So even if affordability is a priority, the events above will help make your Halloween plans a reality while ensuring you feel spooked… if you dare.