Affordable Weekend Adventures

Winter has officially settled into the Waterloo region. As temperatures continue to drop, it’s a good idea to dress warmly if participating in any outdoor activities over the weekend. Whether you’re interested in weekend activities where you can stay cozy indoors, or are someone who doesn’t mind some outdoor winter adventure, we’ve got some great events lined up this weekend.

The highlight of the weekend is the City of Waterloo’s annual cold weather festival, Winterloo. The festival runs on Saturday, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to individuals and families. Taking place at the Waterloo Public Square, there will be a live ice carving showcase. Not one, but three award-winning ice carvers, Philippe Saraiva, Danny Marchiori, and Tyler Hayes will be put to the test as they take huge blocks of ice and transform them into works of art. Even more fitting, the sculptures will be inspired by the upcoming Winter Games! Don’t forget to bring a pair of ice skates and skate along Uptown Waterloo’s outdoor ice rink.

If you were worried the festival would be dull without any beats pumping, not to worry, live music by DJ $ensi Bø¥ will be playing throughout the festivities. If you’ve got a canine companion with you, don’t forget to head over to the Visitor Information Centre where you can register your pup in Winterloo’s dog fashion show! Owners of the pooches can enter to win a prize draw. Finally, for anyone who’s interested in what’s available to snack on during the festival, a local food truck will serve hot drinks and baked goods. Even better, the first 100 visitors to the truck will receive complimentary hot drinks! Details are on the City of Waterloo’s Winterloo festival page.

For those looking to warm up indoors, the Kitchener Waterloo Art Gallery (KWAG) will be hosting Expressions 51: Forging a New Path from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 24. The exhibition showcases artwork by K-12 students from across the region and is supported by both the Waterloo region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. The display showcases the creativity of local students alongside selected works from the KWAG Permanent Collection.