Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

If you’re in need of a good distraction to take your mind off looming exams and assignment deadlines, a little fun is sure to help you combat any stress as we near the end of the term. Whether you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Friday the 13th or a chance to dance the night away, there’s plenty of fun to be had within the region this weekend.

Are you missing the 2026 Winter Olympics? Well, you can still watch live sports in the KW area! The Kitchener Rangers are heading up against the Owen Sound Attack this Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the KW tickets event page for $32 each or $28 for children under 12 years.

Do you love beer and dancing? If so, the perfect event awaits you this Saturday, March 14! Visit the Bingeman’s Centre in Kitchener between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a day of beer, cider, and spirits samples. There will also be tacos and plenty of games (such as Jenga and Battleship) and dancing. The event is only open to those 19+ and participants are asked to drink responsibly. Tickets are $15 to $25 each.

Head over to the Schneider Haus in Kitchener the Sunday, March 15 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of exploring animal skulls! You’ll learn to identify the skulls of different animals and go on a scavenger hunt to discover hidden animal tracks. The cost to attend is the general admission fee to enter the Schneider Haus.