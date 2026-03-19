Affordable Weekend Adventures

As we near the final few weeks of classes, there’s little doubt that exhaustion and stress have started to take a toll. Regardless, reserving even a few hours this weekend for some fun might just give you the break you need, so that when it’s time to hit the books, you’ll feel refreshed and recharged. This weekend, you need not go far from campus to find big fun!

The GLOW Centre is hosting a lavender ball this Friday, March 20th from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the SLC Black & Gold room. The night of dancing is open to all UW undergraduate students, who are welcome to bring along one guest. Tickets are $4.00 for undergrads and $7.00 for guests. If you’re hoping to plan your outfit for the night, keep in mind the theme is ‘starry night’. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided. Don’t miss out on a night of good music and new connections! Tickets can be purchased online on the event page on WUSA’s website or some remaining tickets may possibly be available for sale at the door.

Are you craving something tasty to beat the end-of-term stress? Come out this Saturday, March 21st between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and get ready to whip up some amazing dishes. All levels of kitchen expertise are welcome to attend. You’ll be making chimichurri chicken thighs, spring salad, and strawberry mochi. Tickets are $25.00 and can be parched online on their WUSA event page.

Finally, if you want to wrap up your Sunday night with a little UW entertainment, the St. Jerome’s musical theatre club is hosting Little Shop of Horrors: The Musical from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 each for students and $25.00 for members of the general public. The show takes place at Waterloo’s Maxwell’s Concerts & Events Hall. You can purchase your ticket online on the WUSA events page.