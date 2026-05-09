Affordable weekend adventures

The spring term officially begins on Monday! Before the whirlwind of classes and work takes up most of your time, consider getting out and exploring one or more events in the region this weekend. From a gem and mineral show to time spent in the wilderness, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

Are you a fan of all kinds of gems and minerals? This Saturday, May 9, visit the Kitchener Auditorium at 400 East Avenue between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to take part in the KW Gem and Mineral Club’s annual Gem and Mineral Show. Admission is $2.00 for adults and free for children under 12. You’ll find an assortment of fossils, meteorites, beads, gems, rocks, and handmade jewelry. More information on the event can be found on the KW Gem and Mineral Club’s website .

Ready for an unconventional weekend adventure? The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is hosting a forest walk this Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Region of Waterloo forester Andrew Puchalski as your guide. During the walk, you’ll hike through the woodlands around the Doon Heritage Village. You’ll also get to learn more about tree health, forest management, and all things forestry-related during the walk. Tickets are $20.00 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s Eventbrite page . Come prepared and dressed for the hike, as it is estimated to last 1.5-2 hours and will go on rain or shine.