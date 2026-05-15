Affordable weekend adventures

With the first week of spring term already in the books, now is the perfect time to explore fun activities in the region before assignments and deadlines really start to pile up. From movie marathons to fresh flowers, let’s dive into this long weekend’s lineup of events.

If you’re looking to gather some fresh blooms for your space or shop around for a variety of vegetables, visit the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum this Saturday, May 16 for the Heritage Plant sale. This event is running from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; no registration or fee needed to attend. Plant sales are running while supplies last. The sale is also a fundraising event for the FRIENDS of the Waterloo Region Museums.

Head over to the Princess Cinema this Sunday, May 17, for a nostalgic movie marathon of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. This cinematic afternoon kicks off at noon and runs until 11:40 p.m. Two breaks will be provided between films. A 30-minute break will follow the first film and a longer 75-minute dinner break will be offered prior to the third film. Non-members can expect to pay $40 plus a $1.50 online fee. Further details can be found on the Princess Cinema’s event page .