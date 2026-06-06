Affordable weekend adventures

With warm weather in full swing, there’s plenty to do this weekend in the region! From baseball action to kicking off Pride month, here’s an assortment of affordable (and enjoyable) activities.

Visit Willow River Park (otherwise known as Victoria Park) this Saturday, June 6 between 12:00 pa.m. and 8:00 p.m. to celebrate the KW Tri-Pride Summerfest. No ticket purchases or registration required! Just show up and enjoy the live music, a beer garden, local vendors, and ongoing performances throughout the day. If you’d like to go with fellow UW students, meet at the Glow Centre in SLC RM 3103 at 11:30 a.m. where you can grab some Pride merch before heading over together on the ION. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA event page .

If you’re looking for a musical way to spend your evening, come to The Jazz Room this Saturday, June 6 between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. for dinner and a vocal jazz performance. Western Canadian Music Awards ‘Jazz Artist of the Year’ nominee Angela Verbrugge will showcase unique compositions and lyrics at the event. Tickets are $20.00 + HST for those under 30, with general admission tickets priced at $32.00 + HST. Tickets and details can be found on the event’s showpass event page .