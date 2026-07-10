Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As we head into the second weekend of July, there’s lots happening in the region this weekend! From cooking classes to beer festivals and a music festival, there’s plenty to celebrate and enjoy this weekend.

UW Cooking Club – Flavours of Summer Cooking Class

Ready to get cooking? Join the UW Cooking Club at The Culinary Studio at 19-105 Lexington Rd this Saturday, July 11 for one of their three sessions. You can sign up for an 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. class, a 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. class, or a 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. class. Participants will get to make watermelon salad, fried fish tacos, and strawberry mousse! Admission costs $22.00 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page.

Waterloo Rib and Beer Fest

RIM park is the place to be this July 10, 11, and 12. You’ll have the chance to taste a variety of Waterloo’s best BBQ ribs and refreshing beer. There will be several live music performances. Admission is $3.00 per person. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday. Full event details are available on the Waterloo Rib and Beer Fest page.

Kultrun World Music Festival 2026

Head over to the bandshell area at Waterloo Park this July 10, 11, and 12. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Friday, from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. This festival celebrates music from countries and cultures across the globe. There will be food trucks, arts and crafts, and a cultural market. Admission is free. Full event details can be found on the Kultrun World Music Festival page.