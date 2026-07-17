Affordable weekend adventures

As poor outdoor air conditions linger, we’ve compiled some fun, indoor events to explore in the region. Whether it’s cooking, dancing, or movies, there’s still plenty of indoor fun to be had this weekend!

UW Cuban Salsa – Latin Night at the Grad House

Visit the Grad House this Friday, July 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an evening of dancing, good food, and great company! Live performances and beginner-friendly rueda lessons will be provided, along with Grad House food and snacks. Make sure you RSVP and complete the online waiver form. Full event details are available on the event’s WUSA page.

UW Cooking Club – Fresh Bites Class

Join the UW Cooking Club at The Culinary Studio at 19-105 Lexington Rd. on Saturday, July 18, for one of three sessions. You can sign up for the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. class, the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. class, or the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Participants will get to make papaya salad, goi cuon viet spring rolls, and mango sago! Admission costs $22 + HST and tickets can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page.

The Deep Cut Film Festival

Are you a major short film fan? Kitchener’s Registry Theatre will be playing some of the world’s best short films this Saturday, July 18. You can attend the 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. showing or drop in between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m for their evening showing. Admission is pay-what-you-can, cash only upon entry. Full event details can be found on the Deep Cut Film Festival page.