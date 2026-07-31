Affordable weekend adventures
| July 31, 2026
Dancing, musicals, stationary, and vintage finds! This weekend is looking to be an eventful one, with plenty of opportunities to explore the region. Check out our weekly weekend picks.
UW Theatre Student Club – Next to Normal
Support UW student theatre and attend a showing of Next to Normal, a modern musical touching on mental health, loss, love, and family. The event kicks off in the Theatre of the Art at the Modern Languages Building, this Friday, July 31 between 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $17.16 + HST for students and $20.89 + HST for non-students. Full event details can be found on the UW student theatre page.
UW Breakers – Spring Weekly Session
Join the UW Breakers club this Friday, July 31, between 8 and 10 p.m. for a beginner-friendly breaking class. You’ll get to meet fellow dancers and work on your moves. This event is free to attend and requires completion of a waiver. View full event details on the event’s WUSA page.
Stationary Store Day at Phidon Pens
Looking to stock up on stationary supplies before the back-to-school rush in September? If you don’t mind venturing over to Cambridge, Phidon Pens is hosting a special celebration of independent stationary stores across the globe this Saturday, August 1, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Full event details can be found on the event’s Instagram post.
Timeless Vintage Market
Waterloo Town Square is the place to be this Sunday, August 2, between 1 and 7 p.m., where 20 vintage vendors across Ontario will be selling unique finds. A live DJ will be at the event. Full event details can be found on the event’s Instagram post.