Affordable weekend adventures

Spring term’s not over yet! Check out our weekly lineup of weekend events to explore in the region.

Ryan Long – Stand-Up Comedy night

Is exam stress getting you down? Comedian Ryan Long, known for his witty and honest online street interviews, is coming to Kitchener’s Centre In The Square this Friday, August 7. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets vary in price, starting at about $50 depending on seat selection. Tickets can be purchased on the KW tickets event page .

The KW Night Market 2026 ~ Cryptids and Curios

Don’t want to wait til Halloween for spooky fun? If so, you’ll want to head over to 44 Gaukel St. in Kitchener this Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on both days. A variety of dark artists and spooky vendors will be sharing unique finds. The first 100 people will receive a free poster and book combo. Full event details are available on the event’s EventBrite page .

Dance Fit Jam

Consider dancing any exam stress away by joining Hepcat Swing in Waterloo this Sunday, August 9, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a 2-hour dance fitness session. There will be four local instructors showcasing a variety of dance genres and styles, meshing them into an easygoing dance workout. Tickets are $10 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s KW DanceFit Jam page .

Cat Video Fest 2026