When midterms start creeping up, I always try to squeeze in a little “me time” on the weekend. Luckily, Waterloo in the fall is full of events, and this weekend’s lineup has me ready to ditch the textbooks.

There’s something about fall markets that always draws me in: the cozy atmosphere, the smell of baked goods, and local vendors selling a variety of goods. Animals being there are always a bonus! FARMtoberfest at Gaukel Block sounds like the perfect Friday morning plan, as it starts at 9 a.m. and runs till 3 p.m. I can already see myself enjoying the fall weather walking around different vendors and waving to the farm animals. Plus, admission is free, which means I can treat myself to a pumpkin muffin or two without breaking the bank.

After visiting FARMtoberfest, I’m definitely heading over to Kitchener’s Grillefest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a big outdoor barbeque featuring local chefs and community groups showing off their grilling skills. As someone who can’t resist the smell of grilled burgers or pulled pork, this event is a must. I love that it’s in Carl Zehr Square, right in the heart of downtown Kitchener, which gives the event that big community feel. And since proceeds support local charities, it’s a guilt-free way to indulge.

Even if you don’t have a dog, DOGtoberfest is the kind of event that just makes you smile. Picture it: pups dressed in little Oktoberfest outfits, dog-friendly treats, and vendors selling cute accessories. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., I’ll definitely be stopping by just to soak up the joy. It’s free to attend, and honestly, a Saturday or Sunday afternoon surrounded by happy dogs sounds like the perfect way to reset before another busy week.

So, if you’re looking for affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo, this is your list. Whether you’re there for the food, the fall vibes, or the furry friends, this weekend’s lineup has something for everyone and your wallet will thank you for it.