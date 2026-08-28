Affordable weekend adventures

As we head into the last few weekends before the fall term begins, make the most of this time off! Let’s take a look at this weekend’s regional event lineup.

ADHD Strategies for Success

Looking to build healthy self-regulation and time management skills before heading back to school? The Waterloo Public Library (WPL) is hosting an ADHD support event, presented by psychologists from The ADHD + Spectrum Centre. This event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can register for the event by visiting the WPL’s event page .

Waterloo Railway Exposition

Are you a railway fan or avid historian? If so, you’ll want to check out the Waterloo Railway Exposition, taking place this Saturday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Waterloo St. Jacobs. Tickets range from $11 to $123 depending on the kind of access and activities you are looking to enjoy. Full event details are available on the exposition’s event page .

Sunday Shakeout