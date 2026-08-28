Affordable weekend adventures
| August 28, 2026
As we head into the last few weekends before the fall term begins, make the most of this time off! Let’s take a look at this weekend’s regional event lineup.
ADHD Strategies for Success
Looking to build healthy self-regulation and time management skills before heading back to school? The Waterloo Public Library (WPL) is hosting an ADHD support event, presented by psychologists from The ADHD + Spectrum Centre. This event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can register for the event by visiting the WPL’s event page.
Waterloo Railway Exposition
Are you a railway fan or avid historian? If so, you’ll want to check out the Waterloo Railway Exposition, taking place this Saturday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Waterloo St. Jacobs. Tickets range from $11 to $123 depending on the kind of access and activities you are looking to enjoy. Full event details are available on the exposition’s event page.
Sunday Shakeout
Whether you’re looking to jog out any lingering back-to-school nerves or just get out and connect with other runners in the community, consider joining the River Rats Run Club on Sunday, August 30, at Four Fathers Brewing in Cambridge. The social walk/run will start at 3 p.m. and the post-run social will be held at 4:30 p.m. This is a free event and no registration is required. Visit the Runner’s Choice Waterloo website to view full event details.