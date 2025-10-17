Affordable weekend adventures

Between the crisp air, the sound of crunchy leaves, and the glow of Halloween lights downtown, I’ve been on the lookout for something festive to do that doesn’t break the bank. Lucky for me, this weekend’s lineup looks hauntingly good.

I’m a sucker for Halloween markets, so when I saw that Hell Mall: Hallowicked Harvest was happening at Victoria Park Pavilion on Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., it immediately went on my calendar. Over 30 spooky vendors? Yes, please. I can picture myself wandering through rows of eerie art prints, handmade jewelry, and creepy, cute decor while sipping on a hot cider. They’ve got live bands and drag performances too, which honestly seals the deal for me. There’s something about seeing local performers bring Halloween energy to the stage that makes it all feel electric. Plus, there’s a free photobooth, a costume contest with prizes, and even a raffle that supports a local cat rescue. As someone who will drop everything to pet a cat, I’m 100% in for that. Oh, and the first 10 people through the door get a goodie bag, so I’m planning to get there early and test my luck.

If one Halloween market isn’t enough, the Ghouly Girls Night Market at Gaukel Block is also running on Oct. 17 to 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s got the same cozy-meets-creepy energy as the Hallowicked Harvest, and also has that local artisan vibe. I love that Gaukel Block transforms into this open-air creative spot — it always feels like stepping into a little slice of community. I’m planning to go on Saturday evening, grab a drink from a nearby café, and take my time browsing. Events like this are perfect for picking up small, unique gifts or just treating yourself to something handmade. Even if I don’t buy much, I always leave feeling inspired by how creative people are.

What makes both of these markets so great is how accessible they are. There’s no expensive ticket and no long drive, just a chance to explore, support local vendors, and soak up the Halloween vibes. Whether you’re into spooky art, live music, or simply want to get out and do something fun with friends, these events hit that sweet spot between affordability and excitement.