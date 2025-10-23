Affordable weekend adventures

As a student, I’m always looking for fun things to do around Waterloo that don’t break the bank especially as the weather cools down and everything feels a bit cozier.

My weekend will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 25th, with Treats in the Streets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Uptown Waterloo. It’s basically a trick-or-treat adventure for anyone who still loves the Halloween spirit (even if you’ve technically outgrown door-to-door candy runs). I’ll be stopping by the Heart of Uptown at King and William to grab one of the free totes for the first 100 visitors and a printed map of participating businesses. The idea of going store to store, collecting candy, and maybe meeting a few people in costume sounds like such a fun, lighthearted break from midterm stress. There’ll also be live music, costumed characters, and activities in Waterloo Public Square, which makes it feel like a mini Halloween festival right in the middle of the city.

After the event, I’m planning to take a short trip to St. Jacobs Village for Pumpkin Palooza, which runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The name alone already sounds like the definition of fall, and honestly, there’s something about wandering through St. Jacobs at this time of year that just feels magical. I love the warm glow of the village lights against the crisp October air, and of course, the endless pumpkins in every shape and shade. It’s one of those places where you can take your time, sip on something warm, and just enjoy being outside. I’d probably end up taking too many photos, picking out a pumpkin that I will be carving, and checking out the local treats, maybe grabbing myself an apple fritter and one of the handmade goods the vendors always bring.

Then, on Sunday Oct. 26th, I’m heading to the Timeless Vintage Market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Uptown Waterloo. I love a good vintage find and the idea of over twenty vendors all in one place is basically my dream shopping trip. It’s right before Halloween too, so I might look for some unique pieces that could double as a last-minute costume idea or just add some personality to my fall wardrobe. There’ll be a live DJ and fresh coffee, which makes it sound more like a chill afternoon hangout than just a shopping event. Plus, since it’s the last outdoor market of the year, it feels like the perfect way to wrap up the fall season before winter really hits.