Affordable weekend adventures

This weekend in the Waterloo Region it’s going to be packed with affordable events that make it easy to celebrate Halloween, culture, and cozy downtime all in one go.

I’ve been counting down to Crown Bar & Social’s Fright Night costume party this Friday Oct 31 all week. Who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up and dance until 2 a.m.? What makes it even better is the promise of prizes for the best costumes. I’ve already picked out my costume, but I’m competitive enough that I might just spend more time perfecting my look. Whether you’re into horror-core playlists or just love the energy of Halloween crowds, this is definitely where I’ll be starting the weekend. Plus, there is no need to spend a fortune as entry is $5, and the memories are free.

After a night of ghosts and ghouls, I’m excited to switch gears. I’ll spend Saturday at the Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Kitchener, happening from 1 to 8 p.m. according to their Instagram I’ve always loved how this holiday celebrates the life and remembrance of loved ones, and this event brings that with so much colour and culture. There’s the Caminata De Muertos, “Walk of the Dead,” featuring butterfly ladies, giant puppets, and Mexican folk art sculptures called alebrijes. I’m planning to paint my face with calavera makeup and maybe even join the procession. There are also beautiful ofrendas set up in Carl Zehr Square, where anyone can add a photo or name of someone they’ve lost. Community members will also have the chance to take a quiet moment to remember their loved ones. After that, I’ll probably wander through the vendor market for some handmade crafts, and check out the live music and dancing that runs all day. It’s the kind of event that makes me grateful to live in such a vibrant, multicultural region.

By Sunday, I’ll be ready to wind down and what better way than a cozy, free movie screening. The Kitchener Public Library is showing How to Train Your Dragon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. It’s one of my favourite comfort movies. I’ll probably grab a coffee from a nearby café before heading in, and maybe convince a couple of friends to join. It’s low-effort, no-cost, and a perfect way to recharge before the week starts again.