Affordable weekend adventures

There’s something about mid-November in Waterloo that feels like the real start of winter. The air gets crisp, the campus lights start to sparkle, and suddenly, my weekends are filled with cozy events that make student life feel a little more magical without stretching my student budget.

My weekend starts early on Saturday morning with the Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus Parade. I’ve always had a soft spot for parades as it makes me feel like a kid again, even when I am clutching a cup of coffee instead of hot chocolate. The Santa Run will kick things off at 9:45 a.m. at Frederick and Weber, and run along Weber Street. I love seeing families line the sidewalks, bundled up in scarves and mittens. Plus, the floats, marching bands, and classic holiday tunes always leave me humming “Jingle Bells” all day.

After that morning dose of holiday cheer, I’ll probably grab lunch somewhere downtown before getting ready for the main event of the weekend, the Arts Student Union (ASU) 2025 Semi-Formal at Federation Hall. It’s one of those nights that feels straight out of a movie. I can already picture walking in at 7 p.m., the room glowing with fairy lights and the dance floor buzzing with energy. As someone who loves getting dressed up but doesn’t get many excuses to do so, the semi-formal dress code of the event is the perfect chance to pull out something sparkly and go all in on the winter vibe.

Plus, it’s free for arts students, a major win for my wallet. Between the music, the food, and the photo area that’s bound to flood my camera roll, the ASU Semi-Formal is the kind of night that reminds me why I love being part of the arts community. It’s more than just a party — it’s a little celebration before exam season chaos hits.

But if you’d rather stick to a more casual holiday vibe, check out the Snowflake Bazaar happening at Breithaupt Centre in Kitchener from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The market will have over 50 local vendors and artisans as well as free hot chocolate (while supplies last!). Just a reminder to bring cash, as there’s no ATM on-site. But I know if I were going, I would be looking to score some free hot cocoa while I browse for early gifts.

Then on Sunday morning, I’m heading to the Rockway Christmas Market to round out the weekend. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it’s exactly my kind of Sunday vibe: slow-paced, cozy, and filled with local charm. I could spend hours wandering between tables of handmade crafts, candles, and holiday treats. There’s something special about finding a small, one-of-a-kind gift and knowing it was made by someone in the community. And yes, I fully plan on snagging a few baked goods and a coffee to sip while I browse.

