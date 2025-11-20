Affordable weekend adventures

With the semester rushing toward finals and daylight disappearing faster every afternoon, many students are searching for ways to stay connected, unwind, and soak in a little joy before winter break. Luckily, this weekend in Kitchener-Waterloo is stacked with events that offer a mix of cozy holiday energy, community spirit, and late-night fun. Whether you’re looking to shop local, explore festive experiences, or dance away some midterm stress, here’s some options for what’s happening around town from Nov. 21 to 23.

The weekend begins on a festive note with the Winter Artisan Night Market at the Kitchener Market on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This evening market transforms the space into a lively holiday hub filled with music, makers, and warm community energy. Over 30 local artisans will be setting up shop, making it the perfect place to pick up unique, handmade gifts before the holiday rush. From jewelry to home goods to holiday décor, the event encourages visitors to shop small and support local creators who help make the region’s arts scene thrive.

The food hall will remain fully open throughout the event, ideal for anyone who wants to turn the market into a full evening outing. Grab a bowl of warm noodles, a bakery treat, or a comforting winter dish before wandering through the stalls. A fully licensed bar will also be available, letting guests enjoy a drink while browsing vendors. To make the visit even more immersive, the market includes live music and entertainment, festive photo stations, and hands-on activities like workshops and contests. The atmosphere is meant to feel both cozy and spirited, giving attendees a chance to slow down and enjoy the season.

If you’re looking for something more high-energy after the market, or you’re just craving a nostalgic night out, WUSA’s FEVER event might be the perfect next stop. Running on Nov. 21 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Turret on Laurier’s campus, FEVER is a fully themed 2000s-inspired party designed especially for students. The event invites attendees to embrace the full Y2K aesthetic: think flare jeans, butterfly clips, frosted makeup, wired headphones, low-rise everything, and iconic throwback tunes that defined an entire generation. The playlist promises the ultimate flashback, with early 2000s pop, R&B, rock, punk, and hip-hop filling the dance floor.

For $20, students get access to a night built around connection, nostalgia, and carefree fun, something that often feels rare during the mid-semester slump. FEVER’s purpose is to bring the student community together, offering a space where everyone can let loose, dance with friends, and enjoy a reminder of the music and culture that shaped childhoods and early internet days. Whether you’re showing up in full 2000s cosplay or simply ready for a night out, FEVER promises a burst of energy to break up the week.

The weekend fun continues at THEMUSEUM with The Coolest Christmas Market, running Nov. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This two-day event offers a daytime alternative to the night market but with equally festive charm. With 20+ local vendors, visitors can expect handmade goods, seasonal treats, cozy accessories, and gift-ready items for every budget. The market goes all-in on holiday spirit, featuring warm beverages, sweet treats, magical photo spots that highlight the creativity of young local makers.

One standout feature of this market is the free card-making station, giving guests a chance to craft something personal, whether it’s a holiday card, a letter to a friend, or simply a quiet moment of creativity. Admission is ticketed, but each ticket includes a $5 shopping voucher, encouraging guests to support the vendors inside. Early bird pricing runs until November 22, making it a student-friendly option for anyone planning ahead. What makes this market especially unique is that the ticket also includes full access to THEMUSEUM’s exhibits, including KALEIDOSCOPE, DEMOS, and THEPLAYGROUND. Between browsing vendors, sipping something festive, and checking out the interactive displays, the event is designed to be a full-day experience for students, families, and anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.