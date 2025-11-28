Affordable weekend adventures

Living in Waterloo means I’m constantly looking for ways to make my weekends feel exciting without draining my bank account. Luckily, this upcoming weekend is looking to be the perfect mix of cozy, festive, and budget-friendly adventures.

It all starts on Nov. 28th, when I convince myself that Boxing Day shopping doesn’t actually need to wait until Dec. 26th if the deals start early enough. So I grab my tote bag, put on my warmest jacket, and head out for some Black Friday shopping. I don’t have a long list, mostly just looking for an excuse to browse, maybe check off a couple holiday gifts early, and soak in the pre-holiday energy around town. Something about wandering through busy stores, hearing distant Christmas music, and knowing I might grab something for myself without feeling guilty just makes me happy.

But the real highlight of the evening is going to be the St. Jacobs Sip & Shop, which is $8 for an advance ticket. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market basically transforms into my dream version of holiday shopping: warm drinks in hand, local vendors everywhere, and twinkly market lights. Strolling through aisles of handmade crafts, candles, baked treats, and winter accessories with a cider in my hand feels like the exact kind of soft, cozy November night I always romanticize. I’ve told myself I’d only browse, but everyone knows how dangerous that word is. Still, supporting local artisans feels good, so I never regret it.

The next day, Nov. 29th, I’m tackling the holiday spirit head-on with the Wonders of Winter opening night at Waterloo Park. I’m going to get there just before 5 p.m., and as soon as I step through the park entrance, I’m instantly reminded why this event is one of my favourites every year. First of all, it’s free. And as a student on a budget, this alone makes it practically perfect. But more than that, it’s so peaceful wandering past glowing light displays, hearing kids laughing in the distance, and seeing the entire park transformed into this glittering winter maze.

When the lights switch on for the season, it’s going to feel magical, almost like Waterloo had been waiting all fall for this moment. The lights stretch all the way until Jan. 3rd in the new year, so I’m already planning at least two more visits, one with friends, and another solo, because nothing beats the quiet calm of a winter night walk after a long and busy week.