Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Now that winter term has just begun, we still have plenty of time on our hands to enjoy some leisure activities before the midterm season grinds overhauls our weekend plans. The great news is that there are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend, so get ready to plan a weekend of winter-themed recreation, musical moments, and cultivating inner-peace – perfect for kickstarting those New Year’s Resolutions.

The weekend kicks off on-campus at the Arts Quad. Head on down on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an evening of ice skating, games, and a variety of food trucks offering assorted winter-themed snacks. This event is open to all current UW undergraduate students and is free of charge. Students interested in skating should note that skate rentals are limited. so make sure to arrive at the venue early or bring your own pair of skates. Not an avid skater? No problem! Lawn games, LED-lit swings and the plethora of food trucks and hot chocolate flowing is sure to keep you entertained and well-nourished. Don’t forget to bring your WatCard to the event, which is required for entry. Students can RSVP online through the Warriors on Ice event page.

If you’re looking for a musical event just down the block, the perfect afternoon awaits you at Wilfrid Laurier University! Walk on over to our neighbouring university, Laurier, at the Maureen Forester Recital Hall for an afternoon of stunning performances that just might have you considering majoring in music. Laurier’s annual Concerto Competition runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan 16. During the competition, student musicians perform solo works as they compete for the opportunity to perform as a soloist with either Laurier’s Symphony Orchestra or the Laurier Wind Orchestra. A panel of judges will be ranking top performers across two preliminary rounds before selecting finalists, who advance to the final round to determine Laurier’s new soloist! The event is free and open to the public. Although online registration is recommended if you wish to reserve a spot, it is not required. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and registration is open through the Laurier Concerto Competition event page on their website.

After a busy start to the weekend filled with ice skating and live music, those looking to slow down may want to head to Kitchener for a wellness-focused workshop. Café Clementina is hosting an afternoon session titled ‘The Art of Surrender’ on Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The workshop invites participants to practice letting go and re-embrace life through journaling, group discussions, and guided meditation. This workshop is open to all ages and costs $22.90 + HST. Tickets are available through the event’s registration page.