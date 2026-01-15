  • Banner with colorful rectangles and text: "Exploring Disability Accommodations at UW". Features a "WATCH NOW" button, highlighting accessibility, plus a logo with a brain icon and the word "Imprint.

Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Carla Stocco

| January 15, 2026

Now that winter term has just begun, we still have plenty of time on our hands to enjoy some  leisure activities before the midterm season grinds overhauls our weekend plans. The great news is that there are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend, so get ready to plan a weekend of winter-themed recreation, musical moments, and cultivating inner-peace – perfect for kickstarting those New Year’s Resolutions.

The weekend kicks off on-campus at the Arts Quad. Head on down on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an evening of ice skating, games, and a variety of food trucks offering assorted winter-themed snacks. This event is open to all current UW undergraduate students and is free of charge. Students interested in skating should note that skate rentals are limited. so make sure to arrive at the venue early or bring your own pair of skates. Not an avid skater? No problem! Lawn games, LED-lit swings and the plethora of food trucks and hot chocolate flowing is sure to keep you entertained and well-nourished.  Don’t forget to bring your WatCard to the event, which is required for entry. Students can RSVP online through the Warriors on Ice event page.

If you’re looking for a musical event just down the block, the perfect afternoon awaits you at Wilfrid Laurier University! Walk on over to our neighbouring university, Laurier, at the Maureen Forester Recital Hall for an afternoon of stunning performances that just might have you considering majoring in music. Laurier’s annual Concerto Competition runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan 16. During the competition, student musicians perform solo works as they compete for the opportunity to perform as a soloist  with either Laurier’s Symphony Orchestra or the Laurier Wind Orchestra. A panel of judges will be ranking top performers across two preliminary rounds before selecting finalists, who advance to the  final round to determine Laurier’s new soloist! The event is free and open to the public. Although online registration is recommended if you wish to reserve a spot, it is not required. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and registration is open through the Laurier Concerto Competition event page on their website.

After a busy start to the weekend filled with ice skating and  live music, those looking to slow down may want to head to Kitchener for a wellness-focused workshop. Café Clementina is hosting an afternoon session titled ‘The Art of Surrender’ on Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The workshop invites participants to practice letting go and re-embrace life through journaling, group discussions, and guided meditation. This workshop is open to all ages and costs $22.90 + HST. Tickets are available through the event’s registration page.

Share this story

  • Campus News

    AI minister visits UW as students voice concerns about leaving for the U.S.

    Tiffany Wen

    | January 16, 2026

  • Illustration with a magnifying glass spotlighting "Affordable Weekend Adventures" in Waterloo on a red background adorned with stars. The "Imprint" logo is positioned at the bottom right.

    Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

    Carla Stocco

    | January 15, 2026

  • A yellow graphic with swirling patterns features a rectangular white box outlined in black with text reading "Campus News." Below the box, the logo and name "Imprint" are displayed with the tagline "Your Stories, Your Voice.

    News

    Snowstorm forces UW to close campus

    Emma Danesh

    | January 15, 2026