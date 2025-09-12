Affordable weekend adventures along the ION

I’ve been trying to find weekend plans that don’t drain my bank account, and this week I realized just how many affordable events are happening right around Waterloo. With the ION being so easy to hop on from campus, I decided to map out a little weekend adventure for myself.

Friday night, I’m starting things off at The Duke of Wellington (100 King St. S.). They’ve got live music on Sept. 12 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a great pub atmosphere where you can just grab a pint, relax, and listen to some tunes. Or if I’m off work early, maybe even enjoy a nice outdoor patio with the sunny weather this weekend. Plus, it’s only a 14-minute ION ride to Willis Way from UW station, so there are no excuses not to go. It feels like the perfect low-key way to kick off the weekend.

Saturday morning, I’d normally be sleeping in, but I’m actually planning to get up early for the Kitchener Market Fall Fair (300 King St. E.). It runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 and it’s about a 26-minute ION ride from campus. I’ve been wanting to check out more local markets and this one seems like a cozy way to spend a Saturday morning with its variety of fresh produce, local vendors, and some good fall treats. My favourites are the apple fritters. I can already see myself with a coffee in one hand and a bag of baked goods in the other.

After the market, I’m not heading home just yet. The Illustrators Bazaar is happening the same day at Gaukel Block from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., about a 23-minute ION ride from UW station (or 10 minutes from the Kitchener Market stop). I love checking out art markets, and this one is all about local illustrators selling prints, zines, and other creative pieces. It sounds like the kind of place where I’d want to pick up something unique for my room or just wander around and take in all the creativity.

To close out the weekend, I’m heading to Beats, Bites & Pints at Boathouse DTK (57 Jubilee Dr.) on Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s another 26- minute ION ride but totally worth it. The name alone sold me: live music, food, and drinks all in one spot. I like events that mix a bit of everything and this sounds like the kind of place where you can just hang out with friends, grab something tasty, and enjoy the music as the weekend winds down.

By the end of it, I’ll have spent more time out than I usually do in a month, and all without stressing about money. Sometimes the best adventures are just a quick ION ride away.