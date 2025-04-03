Affordable weekend adventures: exam season edition!

The final stretch of the term is here, and while exams and projects might be calling your name, that doesn’t mean your weekend has to be all stress and no fun! Take a well-deserved break with these exciting and affordable events happening near you. Whether you’re into live music, food and wine, cultural celebrations, or dancing the night away, there’s something for everyone!

Special Events to Check Out

1. UW A Cappella Club Winter 2025 End-of-Term Concert

Date: April 4-5 | Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Modern Languages Theatre of the Arts

Cost: $8 – $12

Experience the magic of pure vocal talent as UW’s A Cappella Club closes out the term with an electrifying concert! Groups like ACE, The AcaBellas, and The Water Boys have been rehearsing for months to bring you a pitch-perfect night of music—all without instruments! Grab your tickets online or at the door (cash and card accepted) and get ready to be amazed.

2. KW Wine & Food Show

Date: April 4-5 | Time: 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Location: Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, 400 East Ave, Kitchener, ON

Cost: $18 – $20

Distance: 40-min ION ride from UW station

Calling all foodies and wine lovers! This event is your chance to sample local and international wines, craft beers, and spirits—paired perfectly with delicious bites. Learn the art of wine tasting in interactive seminars, groove to live music, and let loose in a laid-back atmosphere. (19+ event—don’t forget your ID!)

3. RASMI – End of Term Semi-Formal Dinner & Grad Send-Off

Date: April 4 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: SLC Student Lounge 1123

Cost: $10 (Free for grads!)

The University of Waterloo African Students Association (UWASA) is throwing a stylish send-off for graduating members, and you’re invited! RASMI 2025 is the perfect opportunity to unwind, reflect on the term, and celebrate with friends. Expect great food, heartfelt moments, and plenty of laughs in an uplifting and supportive atmosphere.

4. Mascarada de Salsa

Date: April 5 | Time: 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Location: Remix Swing, 92 King St S

Cost: $10 – $15

Distance: 15-min ION ride from UW station

Spice up your weekend with a masquerade-themed salsa night! Start with a beginner-friendly Cuban salsa lesson from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, then dance the night away to sizzling Latin beats spun by DJs @fvaldes and @johnhci. Dress to impress in semi-formal attire and don’t forget your mask to match the theme!

5. Eid Mubarak Celebration at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Date: April 5 | Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 10 Huron Rd, Kitchener

Cost: FREE!

Distance: 50-minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Celebrate Eid or simply explore the beauty of the holiday at this vibrant cultural event! Enjoy live performances, shop from local vendors, and take part in traditional activities like henna, face painting, and dancing. Plus, there’ll be delicious food to try—all for free! A fun and festive way to spend your Saturday.

No matter what you choose, these weekend adventures promise fun, culture, and a well-deserved escape from study stress. Get out there and make some memories!