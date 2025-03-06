Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Music takes centre stage this week, with chances to experience timeless hits, discover new artists, or take the mic yourself. From live performances to karaoke and great food, there’s plenty to enjoy.

The Cure: Greatest Hits Album Concert

Date: March 7, 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 54 Benton St. Kitchener

Cost: $7

Distance: 25-minute ION ride from UW station

JamNetwork will be performing The Cure’s Greatest Hits live at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. The setlist will feature songs from the band’s compilation album, handpicked by Robert Smith himself. This event is a chance to experience The Cure’s signature sound in a live setting especially for long-time fans.

Performance by Los Lobos

Date: March. 7, 8 p.m.

Location: Centre In The Square, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener

Cost: $49.50 – $85.75

Distance: 35-minute ION-ride from UW station

Los Lobos, the Grammy-winning Mexican-American rock band from East Los Angeles, is bringing their acoustic performance to Centre In The Square. Known for blending rock, Tex-Mex, folk, and blues with their traditional Mexican roots, the band has been making music for over four decades. This evening with Los Lobos will be filled with rich storytelling and rhythmic energy that will electrify your evening.

Nhậu! 1, 2, 3 Dzô! – UWVSA Karaoke Bar Night

Date: March. 7, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Location: Aristocanine, 28 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $10 – $15

Distance: 20-minute ION-ride from UW station

The University of Waterloo Vietnamese Student Association (UWVSA) is hosting a karaoke bar night inspired by the Vietnamese tradition of Nhậu — gathering with friends to eat, drink, and enjoy music. The event will feature open karaoke, free Asian food, and themed cocktails in a lively, neon-lit space. This is a 19+ event, so a valid government-issued ID and student ID matching your ticket are required for entry.

2025 Kitchener I Heart Beer & Taco Festival

Date: March 7 and 8

Location: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr. Kitchener

Cost: $20 – $25

Distance: 55-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Returning for its fifth year, the I Heart Beer & Taco Festival offers a weekend of beer, cider, and spirits sampling, along with a variety of tacos. The festival will also feature games, music, and activities for attendees.

Flavours of India Cooking Class

Date: March. 8, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Culinary Studio, 105 Lexington Rd. Waterloo

Cost: $20

Distance: 20-minute 201 bus-ride from UW Station

The UW Cooking Club is hosting a hands-on class focused on Indian cuisine. Participants will learn how to prepare chicken tikka, chole (chickpea curry), and falooda (a traditional dessert drink). This class provides an opportunity to cook and share a meal with others and is open for all skill levels. Organizers advise you to bring a reusable container for your delicious leftover meal.