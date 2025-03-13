Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and while the new nuisance party injunction means house parties could land you in trouble, that doesn’t mean you have to skip the celebrations. There are plenty of licensed, legal events happening around town — so you can enjoy the holiday without risking a fine (or worse). There are also plenty of exciting events that have nothing to do with shamrocks or green beer.

LaLa Bakeshop: Grand Opening

Date: March. 15-16, 9 a.m.

Location: 130 King St. S. unit 102, Waterloo

Distance: 15-min ION-ride from UW station

A new Vietnamese bakery has opened in Waterloo, adding to its existing locations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Scarborough. To mark the grand opening, the first 50 customers on March 15 and 16 will receive 30 per cent off their order and a limited-edition tote bag, with a general 10 per cent discount available to all customers. If you’re stopping by, try the lava buns—they’re incredibly soft, with a rich, creamy filling that’s perfectly sweet and satisfying. Plus, they’re super affordable, making them a great treat on a student budget. The bakery additionally offers ample seating in a vibrant open space, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and coffee, making it a convenient study spot. Additional discounts include 10 per cent off Monday to Thursday and a buy-one-get-one 50 per cent off deal on Wednesdays.

St. Patrick’s Day Ceili

Date: Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park Pavilion, 80 Schneider Ave., Kitchener

Cost: $25

Distance: 35-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Enjoy a lively night of traditional Irish dancing with live music by the Grand River Ceili Band. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced dancer or a total beginner, as one of the callers will be on hand to teach you the steps — so just bring your energy and get ready to move. Cash bar available, and you’re encouraged to bring a water bottle. You can grab your tickets in advance for a slightly cheaper price or pay at the door.

To The Stars – EYEPOOL Experience

Date: March. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: THEMUSEUM, 10 King St. W., Kitchener

Cost: $11-$33

Distance: 25-minute ION-ride from UW station

Step into the future with To The Stars, an immersive, interactive escape game that blends cutting-edge technology with gripping storytelling. Board a futuristic spaceship where reality bends, and the only limit is your imagination. This 20–30-minute experience is designed for groups of 3–10 players, making it a perfect weekend adventure with friends. Limited spots are available.

International Women’s Day Film Screening + Q&A – “The Players”

Date: March 16, 3:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Princess Twin Cinemas, 46 King St. N., Waterloo,

Cost: Pay what you can

Distance: 20-min ION ride from UW station

Celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting Canadian female filmmakers at a special screening of The Players. This pay-what-you-can event features a Q&A with writer-director Sarah Galea-Davis, along with lead actors Stefani Kimber and Vanessa Smythe and producer Sonya Di Rienzo. Set in 1994, The Players follows Emily, a young actor who finds herself drawn into the strict, unwritten rules of an avant-garde theatre group. As artistic and personal boundaries blur, she must navigate the complex power dynamics within the troupe. All proceeds go to Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region — a chance to support women in film while giving back to the community.

St. Paddy’s Day Party at Huether’s Patio & Pool Room

Date: March. 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 59 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $20

Distance: 20-min ION-ride from UW station

Saturday’s St. Paddy’s party sold out fast, so a second round is happening — this time on St. Patrick’s Day itself. Head to the Huether Hotel’s patio for a massive afternoon party, or hang out in the pool room for a more laid-back vibe. There will be DJ sets, drink specials, and plenty of green — plus, a pro photographer will be capturing all the action. A portion of proceeds will also go toward mental health initiatives.