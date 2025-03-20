Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Sun’s out this week, and so is an exciting lineup of events to match the energy. This weekend’s events fall into three distinct moods. If you’re in the mood for extravagance and elegance, step into a world of dazzling galas, masked balls, and high-energy dance floors. For those who appreciate artistry in all its forms, there are stunning showcases of fashion, music, and performance that celebrate diverse talents. And if you’re itching for a change of scenery, there are affordable and convenient trips that let you swap Waterloo for something new.

Mystic Gardens – The 2025 Arts Graduation Gala

Date: March. 21, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: St. George Banquet Hall, 665 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $30-$35

Distance: 40-min 201 bus ride from UW station

The Arts Graduation Gala offers a chance for the class of 2025 to celebrate the end of their university journey with an evening of food, entertainment, and good company. This year’s theme, Mystic Gardens, is inspired by the memories made over the years, blending elements of nature with a touch of enchantment. Guests can enjoy a buffet dinner with a variety of dishes, a bar with drinks available for purchase, and an elegant atmosphere perfect for reminiscing and looking ahead to the future. The event is open to arts students (excluding AFM/SAF) for $30, while students from other faculties and guests can attend for $35.

Lavender Ball

Date: Mar. 21, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Location: SLC Student Lounge

Cost: $5-$7

The WUSA Glow Centre is hosting the Lavender Masquerade Ball, a night dedicated to celebrating diversity, self-expression, and community. Attendees are encouraged to dress their best and enjoy an evening of music, dancing, and inclusivity.

Dance Mix Y2K

Date: March. 21, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: THEMUSEUM, 10 King St. W., Kitchener

Cost: $20

Distance: 25-min ION ride from UW station

Head over to THEMUSEUM for a night of 2000s nostalgia. Enjoy a music video dance featuring your favorite songs from the era, along with throwback activities, trivia, games, and prizes. THEMUSEUM members can get a 10 per cent discount by entering their membership code at checkout. The event starts at 8 p.m. and is for those 19+. There will be a cashless bar and light snacks available. Make sure to bring your ID and note that tickets are non-refundable.

Fashion For Change Presents: Arcana

Date: March. 22, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hagey Hall Humanities Theatre

Cost: $10-$15

Fashion for Change is celebrating its 15th anniversary with Arcana, a production inspired by Alice in Borderland. This year’s show replaces the concept of playing card levels with tarot cards, weaving together ten interconnected scenes that explore fate, choice, and consequence—building up to the final act, The Cursed. Each tarot card in the performance carries symbolic meaning, guiding the narrative through themes of transformation and self-discovery. The production features 22 major arcana cards, including The Lovers & Death, The Moon, The Magician & The Fool, and more, each contributing to a unique visual and storytelling experience. Through this event, Fashion for Change combines fashion, dance, music, and artistic expression with philanthropy. All proceeds go to One Roof Youth Services.

A Day at Niagara Falls

Date: March. 22, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Bus leaves from Davis Centre Library at 9 a.m.

Cost: $30

This get-away adventure allows you to take a break from Waterloo and spend the day at one of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders — Niagara Falls. This trip is exclusive to Waterloo students, and you’ll need your WatCard and ticket for check-in. You can have a full day of incredible views, fresh air, and some classic touristy fun.

A Day at AGO

Date: March 22, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bus leaves from UW at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $2

Here’s another affordable get-away experience that gives you the opportunity to explore a range of exhibitions featuring contemporary and historical works. Highlights include The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century, which examines hip-hop’s influence on visual culture, and Kenojuak Ashevak: Highlights from the Dr. Ronald M. Haynes Collection, showcasing prints by a key figure in Inuit art. Other exhibits feature works by artists such as Sonia Boyce, Sarindar Dhaliwal, Rita Letendre, and Norval Morrisseau, covering themes of identity, migration, and transformation. The trip is open to Waterloo undergraduate students.

Mystical Witches Market

Date: March. 22, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E., Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 30-min 202-bus ride from University Ave. / Phillip

This free event brings together over 40 vendors and readers, offering a wide range of mystical treasures, handcrafted goods, and spiritual tools, including crystals, tarot decks, candles, and unique artwork. Visitors can explore booths filled with enchanting items, receive intuitive readings, and connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals. Whether you’re deeply immersed in spiritual practices or simply curious about the mystical world, this market provides an opportunity to learn, discover, and celebrate the magic of the season.

UW Base Presents Echoes of Excellence

Date: March. 23, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Federation Hall

Cost: $20-$25

This showcase is all about honoring the achievements, resilience, and cultural contributions of Black individuals across generations. It’s a chance to recognize the community’s ongoing efforts toward unity and equity, while celebrating excellence in all its forms. Visual artists will display powerful pieces that reflect both cultural heritage and modern-day progress. Models will step onto the stage, showcasing the evolution of Black fashion by combining traditional elements with contemporary creativity. Dancers will bring the story to life with their movements, capturing the themes of resilience and victory. This is an all-around powerful cultural celebration you don’t want to miss.