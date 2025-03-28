Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As the end of the term approaches, there’s no better time to take a break from studying and enjoy some of the vibrant events happening around the region. This weekend, Waterloo offers various artistic showcases, a chance to explore diverse cuisines, and a beautiful gala. Take advantage of these opportunities before exams begin.

Cultural Caravan

Date: March 28, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Humanities Theatre in Hagey Hall

Cost: Free

Cultural Caravan is an annual performance showcase celebrating the diversity of the UWaterloo community. The evening features a mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances representing various cultural traditions. The lineup includes bhangra, salsa, a cappella, martial arts demonstrations, and more.

MT Space Presents CONVERSATIONS: Hidden Stories

Date: March 28–31, 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON, Canada

Cost: $10–$30

Distance: 30-min ION ride from UW station

CONVERSATIONS: Hidden Stories is a new dance-theater work exploring Indigenous heritage and erasure. Created by Colombian-Canadian choreographer Olga Barrios, the piece brings together artists from across the Americas to reflect on cultural identity and memory through movement. The performance is a collaboration between Vanguardia Dance Projects and Aamitaagzi, blending contemporary dance with storytelling elements to examine histories that have been displaced or forgotten. The premiere takes place on Mar. 27, coinciding with World Theatre Day.

Anthropology Secret Garden Gala 2025

Date: March 28, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener

Cost: $10–$15

Distance: 33-min ION ride from UW station

The Anthropology Secret Garden Gala is an annual gathering for students, faculty, and guests to connect in a relaxed setting. Hosted at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, the event includes food, a bar, and opportunities for informal discussions about anthropology, career paths, and ongoing research. As a smaller academic department, anthropology students have emphasized the value of social events in building a sense of community. This gala offers a space for networking, mentorship, and celebrating the department’s achievements. Funding is provided by the Arts Endowment Fund.

Ground FX 2025 Breakdance Competition

Date: March 29, 1:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: Lower Atrium in SLC

Cost: Free – $10

Ground FX is an annual breakdancing competition that brings dancers from across Ontario, Quebec, and Michigan to UW for a series of battles and workshops. Competitors will vie for $500 in prizes, while audience members can enjoy performances, shop from local vendors, and participate in workshops. The event includes a free introductory breaking workshop for women, non-binary, and trans-identifying participants, led by Toronto’s Expand The Cypher dance collective. A $10 advanced breaking workshop and a 3v3 breaking battle ($10 per crew member) will also be offered. All workshops and performances are open to the general public.

Bite By Bite – Food Festival

Date: March 30, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo, 105 King St. E., Kitchener

Cost: $10

Distance: 25-min ION ride from UW station

Bite By Bite is a culinary competition featuring local restaurants showcasing their best dishes—both savoury and sweet. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of unique creations and vote for their favourites, leading to the final selection of the winning dishes. A panel of chefs, influencers, and food enthusiasts will also be on hand to judge the competition. Participating restaurants include a mix of well-known and emerging spots, featuring a diverse selection of international cuisines.